Jenelle Evans Slams Chelsea Houska DeBoer, Says She Isn’t A Saint

Jenelle Evans’ feud with her Teen Mom 2 co-stars stepped up a notch when she sent a cease and desist letter to Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska DeBoer, and Chelsea’s father, Randy Houska. In the past, Jenelle has angrily told her co-stars that they should refrain from discussing her life until they know the full story.

At the recent Teen Mom 2 reunion, a fight allegedly broke out between Jenelle Evans and her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith’s new girlfriend. The fight was so bad, that some of the stars took to social media to condemn her behavior, which Jenelle thought was unacceptable.

Jenelle Evans then sent the three of them warnings that she would sue them if they didn’t stop speaking about her. Chelsea Houska DeBoer tweeted that she doesn’t remember speaking much about Jenelle and that Jenelle once accused Chelsea of being on drugs.

Despite her cease and desist letter, Jenelle Evans has continued to post gossip on her social media accounts concerning the parties in question, even posting an Instagram Live story about how Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, wants to raise her new baby as his own.

Jenelle Evans also spilled the beans about Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy before she was ready to tell the world.

But not only did Jenelle Evans take the opportunity to send cease and desist letters out to several of her cast members, but she also took the time to trash Chelsea Houska DeBoer on Twitter.

Although she didn’t type the words herself, she did retweet a fan slamming Chelsea and the fact that she is the most loved Teen Mom 2 co-star.

“Why do they try and act like Chelsea is a Saint w/ 0 problems and all your life is is problems, it’s so obviously unbalanced I get they want more drama for ratings but it seems so edited and not true,” Jenelle Evans retweeted.

Jenelle Evans has been accused many times of being jealous of Chelsea Houska DeBoer, and even copying her, as the pair have seemed to reach major milestones at similar times.

Jenelle has also found herself in Twitter arguments with Chelsea’s father, Randy Houska, who has instigated some trouble with Jenelle on social media. He has previously called her out for arguing in front of her children and for stating that the crew didn’t feed her while she was pregnant, claiming that MTV always has a good spread out all day when filming.

