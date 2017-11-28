Jill Duggar Dillard Posts Close Up Photo Of Her Nose Ring And Fans Love It

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, have been facing a lot of controversy lately. The mother-of-two has appeared on reality TV for most of her adolescence and early 20s, and recently her husband’s social media presence has gotten the pair in trouble.

Although Jill Duggar Dillard was supposed to be one of the main focuses of the spin-off of 19 Kids and Counting, which was originally titled Counting On: Jill and Jessa, her husband has been fired from the show for expressing transphobic views. As if that weren’t enough, he publicly attacked fellow TLC star, Jazz Jennings, misgendering her and saying her transsexuality is not real.

Despite these scandals, Jill Duggar Dillard has been causing a stir of her own. The reality TV star grew up in a very strict Christian household, which does not allow female family members to wear anything but long, modest dresses. Her younger sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo shocked the world not long ago when after she wed Jeremy Vuolo, she started to step out in pants.

Now, Jill Duggar Dillard has not only followed suit by being photographed in jeans on two different occasions, but she has upped the ante by getting her nose pierced.

When you are switching laundry from the washer to the dryer and realize you forgot to put laundry soap in the load you just “washed”! ???? #laundryday #boymom???? #busymom A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Her nose ring made its debut in the Duggar Thanksgiving album, where fans debated on whether or not she had a badly covered up pimple or a nose ring. However, now it seems that with her recent close-up, it is unmistakable that Jill is sporting a piercing.

Although some Duggar fans are very conservative and don’t like the idea of the Duggar children wearing pants or piercing anything other than their ears, many people gave Jill a pat on the back for exploring new things. Several people commented on her new photo that they thought her piercing was incredibly cute and that they loved seeing her wearing jeans in recent photos.

In fact, almost all of her comments were positive, with most people saying they were glad that she and Jinger were finally able to be themselves.

Jill Duggar Dillard has not yet made a comment about the piercing, however, Jinger has never publicly acknowledged her pants either.

[Featured Image by Jill M. Dillard/Instagram]