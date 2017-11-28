‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Melissa Ordway Shares A Pregnancy Update, How Will ‘Y&R’ Explain Her Exit?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Melissa Ordway, the actress who plays Abby Newman, shares an adorable pregnancy update on Instagram. Melissa shared that she saw her doctor and everything is going well. She is now 34 weeks pregnant, and she should have her baby girl in six weeks or less.

Melissa updated her followers a few months ago that her doctor diagnosed her with gestation diabetes. It’s a condition that affects pregnant women that makes it difficult for the expectant mother to stabilize her glucose levels. It can cause a few health problems for both mom and baby. Ordway shared that she planned on taking her condition seriously and would be sticking to the diet plan. It sounds like her diligence in following a diabetic diet will pay off when she brings home a healthy baby in a few weeks.

With only six weeks left in her pregnancy, the Young and the Restless fans wonder how the CBS daytime drama plans to write her out of the show. She will have to take about two months off from work, so they will have to explain her absence somehow.

Young and the Restless could pre-tape her scenes or have her busy off the cameras. When Mishael Morgan (Hilary Curtis) went on maternity leave two years ago, they had Neil (Kristoff St. John) kidnap her after she fell off the cliff on her honeymoon. For most of the scenes, they had a body double laying in the bed.

34 week appointment ✔️ We are so excited to meet baby girl!

When it was time for Morgan to return to Young and the Restless, she woke up from her coma. This type of exit doesn’t seem likely with Abby’s current storylines.

It is possible that Abby could go out of town to get away after things get tense with her family. Currently, Abby is pretty upset that her family tried to pin the sex trafficking scandal on her. Young and the Restless spoilers tease a Newman battle is brewing.

Melissa is 34 weeks pregnant right now. She said that she wanted to work until the end of her pregnancy so that she could spend her whole maternity leave with her new baby. If she has her baby in four weeks, the Young and the Restless viewers should see how they plan to handle her exit in the coming weeks.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

