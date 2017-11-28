Kylie Jenner Allegedly Confirms Her Pregnancy By Announcing She Will Be Taking Six Months Off

Kylie Jenner has neither confirmed nor denied that she and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are expecting a baby in the near future. However, a source close to the reality TV star says that she will be taking the next six months off to focus on her pregnancy and all things related to preparing for motherhood.

The lip kit mogul will allegedly not be making any public appearances during this time and is not going to discuss her upcoming pregnancy until she gives birth. Although there has been no confirmation that Kylie Jenner is pregnant, it has been alleged that she is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend.

Kylie Jenner has reportedly been having fun teasing everyone when it comes to “is she or isn’t she,” and is going to try and keep mum until the day arrives. While she was photographed by paparazzi who claim they saw the reality TV star sporting a large baby bump, Kylie denied that this was the case and said that they had photoshopped her to make her look pregnant. She later took a trip to a grocery store where she posted the haul, which included photos of Kylie and Jordyn Woods, her best friend, purchasing tampons.

#ad My new sunnies collection is available NOW at quayaustralia.com. Follow @quayaustralia for full details. #QUAYXKYLIE A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 4, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Kylie has been playing it cool by posting old photographs of herself on Instagram in addition to posting photos of herself that omit her belly. Fans thought she did show her pregnant belly at one point on Snapchat, but she has not confirmed nor denied that this happened.

Kylie Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, is the only member of the clan who has confirmed she is expecting. Because Kim suffered from some very serious complications with her children Saint and North, this time around, she and Kanye have hired a surrogate to ensure Kim and the baby’s health. They will be welcoming a girl in the new year.

It has also been rumored that Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. This, however, has not been confirmed either. Khloe posted a full body photo of herself at Halloween with a baby bump, which definitely confused her fans.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]