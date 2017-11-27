‘Marvel Heroes’ Shuts Down Early As PC, PS4, And Xbox One Servers Close Today

Action RPG Marvel Heroes is now offline effective immediately. The game servers are no longer available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. After four years of operation on PC and just a few months on console, Marvel Heroes shuttered after Disney and Marvel ended their relationship with developer Gazillion Entertainment.

Today, Gazillion Entertainment fully closed resulting in an early sunset for Marvel Heroes. According to the game’s official Twitter account, the game is no longer accessible on any platform including PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Gazillion Entertainment can longer keep the game running until the end of the year as previously announced.

As the Inquisitr reported, developers announced that Marvel Heroes would be available until the end of the year. The previously announced closure date was scheduled for December 31. Unfortunately that plan changed when Gazillion Entertainment fully shut down. The early closure comes as no surprise after Gazillion Entertainment employees started notifying players that they no longer had jobs. It was rumored that the game would shut down as early as last Friday according to Massively OP. Players got a few more days out of the game, though.

The Marvel Heroes website, game services, and forums are no longer available to players.

After launching in 2013 as a free-to-play title, Marvel Heroes on PC seemingly prospered after a rough launch. Players could earn heroes just by playing, buy costumes directly, and collect a plethora of gear. Over 60 playable heroes, Team-Up characters, and pets were part of players’ collections. Terminals, patrols, one-shots, and even raids were part of the available content in the game.

About a year ago, the PC version stopped getting regular updates as work on the console versions took over. In January, Marvel Heroes on PC patched with the “biggest update ever” changing many systems to the game before the console versions released. Not to mention, the PS4 and Xbox One editions of the game featured a different store model where players could not buy costumes outright. Instead, players had to buy random loot boxes and hope they received the costume they wanted.

With the closure of Marvel Heroes, more players are exposed to an online-only game shuttering. While PC players had years with the title, Marvel Heroes players on PS4 and Xbox One saw only months of gameplay before the action RPG shut down.

[Featured Image by Gazillion Entertainment]