Meghan Markle Wasn’t Prepared For Her Mixed-Race To Be The Focus Of Media

It was out there in the headlines, media sites suggesting Meghan’s race as a reason this engagement would be considered “ground-breaking” for the royal family, but that is not what Harry and the other royals were thinking. It was a real struggle for Meghan in the beginning stages of her relationship with Harry as her mixed-race became an issue in the media.

According to the Associated Press, in between all the questions asked of the couple after they announced their engagement, Meghan shared how she was disheartened to see the focus fall back on her race in the early stages of her dating Harry. She was completely unprepared for the level of attention that came along with falling in love with a prince, but it was when the media used her race as something that made her stand out that she felt taken back a bit.

The focus on her background of having a black mother and a white father was not at all what she expected when she first started seeing her name pop up as Harry’s love interest. Harry said that joining the royal family is “not easy for anybody, but together the two will handle anything that comes there way. According to the Daily Caller, there was a variety of media sites that played off her mixed-race in articles when she first arrived on the royal scene.

A Time Magazine article suggested if Harry and Meghan did get married someday down the line than this union would truly “break ground” because of her race. The Daily Beast wrote back in October that if Meghan and Harry were to marry it will break the royal race taboo. Today The Guardian reports, “When Meghan weds Harry, Britain’s relationship with race will change forever,” which was a title of one of their articles.

The couple plan to marry in the spring of next year and the masses couldn’t be happier for the Prince and his bride-to-be. The official Royal announcement of the intended marriage also said:

“Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance since their engagement was announced and that video is seen above.

[Featured Image by Matt Dunham/AP Images]