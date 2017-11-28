‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Nick Fumes About Dina, Abby Quits NE & Hilary Turns To Devon

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, November 29, reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will be hell-bent on getting the Underground fire investigation moving. He will confront Paul (Doug Davidson) about putting the arson investigation on the back burner. Paul will admit that his hunch was right about Dina (Marla Adams). He will say that she set the bar on fire, but he doesn’t think charges are appropriate for this case.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Paul will fill Nick in on Dina’s Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that once Nick learns that Dina was not in her right mind, he will agree that Dina doesn’t deserve a prison sentence.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will be feeling pretty lousy after seeing her nude pictures plastered online. She will be furious that Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) posted her naked images. She will need a plan to fight back and save her reputation.

Hilary will call Devon (Bryton James) to help her. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary will ask him for a favor. Since Neil (Kristoff St. John) is a public relations professional, she may call in a favor to borrow him to handle her scandal. Hilary knows that if she cannot get a handle on the situation, her career could tank.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will face off after the Newman Enterprises press conference on Tuesday’s show. Victoria will confront her sister after she refused to read the statement she prepared for her. Abby will insist that she spoke the truth and she has nothing to apologize for. As you imagine, that will land the former naked heiress in hot water.

Victoria will threaten to fire Abby for going rogue at the press conference. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby will tell her to save her breath because she quits! Victoria will fume that Abby left them a mess to clean up. The war between the sisters is just getting started. Abby will take her beef with her up a notch by the week’s end.

