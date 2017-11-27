‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6 Opening Credits Released; See Jax Taylor And Stassi Schroeder Back Together

The opening credits for the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules were released on Monday, November 27.

Ahead of next week’s premiere episode of the show, Bravo TV gave fans another sneak peek at the cast of Season 6 by sharing a clip filmed at the restaurant where the show is filmed, SUR Restaurant, and in the clip, several cast members are seen.

When the clip first begins, as revealed by People magazine on November 27, Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder are seen back together at the SUR Restaurant bar, where Taylor’s current girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, is seen nearby. In the scene, Taylor appears to be preparing to serve drinks as Schroeder seems ready to try one of his creations.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder were a couple when the series began, but ultimately called it quits on their relationship after it was revealed that he had cheated on her during a trip to Las Vegas. A couple of seasons later, Taylor met and began dating Brittany Cartwright. Then, after about two years of dating, the couple landed their own spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, which aired on Bravo TV over the summer.

Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder kept their distance from one another for years after their breakup, but up these days, they appear to be close one again. In fact, Schroeder has openly said that she has forgiven Taylor for his past mistakes and has also become quite close with his girlfriend.

As the Season 6 premiere date nears, fans are waiting on the edge of their seats to meet Schroeder’s on-again, off-again flame, Patrick Meagher, for the very first time. However, as some already know, their romance came to an unfortunate end a few months ago after he failed to acknowledge what would have been their four-year anniversary.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV on December 4 at 9 p.m.

