In announcing their engagement, Prince Harry mentioned that Meghan Markle has not charmed just the two-legged Royal family members, but also the four-legged ones, meaning Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Pembroke Welsh Corgis. Prince Harry commented that the Corgis are some of the hardest to please Windsors, but that they liked Meghan Markle immediately, perhaps sensing that she is a true dog person.

Town & Country said Prince Harry was amused that the Queen’s Corgis like Markle more than they have ever liked him.

“The corgis took to you straight away! I’ve spent the last 33 years being barked at, and this one [Meghan] walks in, absolutely nothing.”

Meghan Markle has two rescue dogs who are currently in quarantine waiting for entry into the United Kingdom. Her dogs are a Beagle named Guy and a Labrador-shepherd mix called Bogart. For years, a big part of Meghan Markle’s social media including her Instagram account has featured Guy and Bogart.

But while Prince Harry has joked about passing the Corgi test of Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle says she was honored to see Queen Elizabeth through the eyes of her grandson.

“It’s incredible, to be able to meet her through [Harry’s] lens. Not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother. All of those layers have been so important to me… She’s an incredible woman.”

Prince Harry and Prince William have often complained about the Queen’s Welsh Corgis and all of their “yapping,” according to Vogue. Prince Harry was shocked that there was no barking when they met his fiancee, Meghan Markle. “Just wagging tails,” he said.

Prince William has said in the past that he doesn’t know how Queen Elizabeth lives with the Welsh Corgis and their loud barks.

“I would definitely argue the sanity of all the Corgis barking the whole time… I don’t know how she copes with it.”

But though Queen Elizabeth has had other breeds of dog, Welsh Corgis have been with her since childhood. Along with her sister, Princess Margaret, the family also had what they called “Dorgis” which were a blend of Dachshunds and Corgis.

The Queen’s Welsh Corgis eat off of China and are made custom meals daily. They also travel from house to house with Queen Elizabeth.

“They are good travelers, and at the time of my consulting Her Majesty, she personally used to drive the dogs along the highway linking Central London to Windsor Castle in the west, in a beat up old General Motors Estate car.”

Last year, Queen Elizabeth posed for the cover of Vanity Fair with her remaining Welsh Corgis, and Annie Leibovitz said it was Queen Elizabeth who called the shots.

“The most moving, important thing about this shoot is that these were all her ideas. She wanted to be photographed with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her husband… her daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal; and her Corgis.”

As soon as Meghan Markle’s dogs are out of quarantine, they will be joining Prince Harry and Markle at their cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. Sounds like the perfect time for a playdate with the Corgis and Queen Elizabeth.

[Featured Image by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images]