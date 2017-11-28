Beardaments And Glitterbeard: Don’t Just Poop Glitter This Christmas, Wear It And Ornaments In Your Beard

Believe it or not, Etsy is still selling pills that will allow you to poop glitter, but just in time for this year’s Christmas, you can turn your beard into a mobile tree. That’s right, you can buy just about anything online these days and those who take pride in their beards can make them quite festive this holiday season. Not only can you get some amazingly stable glitter for your beard, but you can also get ornaments that allow you to be a tree on the go.

And yes, they’re actually called “Beardaments.”

The beard ornaments are not exactly something brand new to the Christmas season as they’ve been around for a few years now, but the attention is really drawing to them now. It is obvious that the company is expanding and the official website reveals that Beard Ornaments, Glitterbeard, and Beard Oils can be yours for rather low prices.

Yes, Glitterbeard.

These are all things that people are buying to make their facial hair just as festive as their Santa hats and ugly Christmas sweaters. You may wonder just how glitter is going to stay in your beard or ornaments will hang on your face, but they’ve already thought of all those technical aspects.

As you can see, the organic beard oils help get things ready on your face and the glitter just sticks right to it and stays in place. The oils retail for only $9.99 a bottle and the Glitterbeard-Glitter is only $19.99 per container which comes with oil and a brush.

For those wondering, there are a few color options available:

Red

Green

Gold

Silver

Glitterbeard is a great way to get into the holiday spirit and bring the Christmas joy with you wherever you may go. The company that sells the product states that it can hurt your eyes and it’s not meant to consume, but it is good for just about anyone with a great deal of hair on their face.

“Beardaments GlitterBeard is great for: lumberjacks, Grizzly Adams, fishermen, Abraham Lincoln, bearded ladies, pets, thickets of chest hair and anyone else proud of their facial hair!”

If the glitter isn’t your thing, though, and you find it to be too messy, there are cleaner options to keep your beard in the Christmas spirit.

Beardaments also has the Beard Ornaments which come in packs of 12 for just $11.99 a package. These colorful baubles are great for any full beard and attach easily with mini-clips for a safe and hair-safe grip.

The company likes to advertise their beard ornaments as not only being for those with hair on their face but those with hair on their heads as well.

“Not only can the beard ornaments be worn on the face. Women also like using them to decorate their pigtails, ponytails & other hairstyles. “

The Daily Mail reported that the Beardaments company is really catching on with numerous people as the products are showing up all over social media. The ornaments are one thing, but people are loving the glitter and how easily it is to apply to your beard or even the hair on your head.

Even though the beard ornaments have been around for a few years, the new products from Beardaments are really getting the word out there and extending their reach. People love to dress up for the holidays and make Christmas bright, but being able to use miniature ornaments and Glitterbeard on your very person takes things to a different level. Just don’t be surprised if you find glitter everywhere for a few weeks after your company party.

[Featured Image by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images]