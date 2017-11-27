‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Comes Clean, Hilary’s Nude Photos Go Viral, And Abby Attacks Victoria

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, November 28 tease that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Victor (Eric Braeden) argue about what they should do about the sex scandal. Victor reveals that a Newman owned the gun that killed Zack (Ryan Ashton). Victoria fumes that Abby (Melissa Ordway) caused the scandal and the blame should be placed at her feet.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victor argues that Abby never meant to cause a scandal and it is unfair to pin the blame solely on her. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby believed Zack was a nice guy. Victoria suggests that Abby took the gun and gave it to Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) to kill Zack.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) chats with Scott (Daniel Hall) at Crimson Lights about his sex traffic article. She asks him to keep her sister’s name out of the piece. Scott reveals that he will not publish it since Victoria pulled the plug on his digital company.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Paul (Doug Davidson) chat about the gun that shot Zack. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate Paul informs her that the gun that shot Zack was hers and inquires how Crystal may have gotten her hands on the firearm. Of course, Nikki has no idea. Paul isn’t sure he believes her but will look into how the weapon ended up in Crystal’s hands.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul tells Nikki that the GCPD will focus on Victor and his link to the sex ring. He feels confident that Victor could have something to do with Zack’s death.

When Paul exits, Nikki approaches Tessa to ask her about the gun. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Tessa admits she stole the gun, but she didn’t know it belonged to Nikki. Apparently, Tessa gave it to her sister for protection. Nikki understood why she would give her sister a weapon, but she isn’t happy that Paul is investigating her link to Zack’s death.

#YR CDN Recap: Jordan takes revenge as Hilary's nude photos go viral https://t.co/M7eh2KcgHR pic.twitter.com/M2zx6fb7QA — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) November 27, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily (Christel Khalil) offers Abby a few kind words and tells her that if she needs to talk to someone, she is available. Victor and Victoria ask Abby to review a press statement that they wrote for her to read at a conference. Abby wants to talk about revising the wording, but Victoria isn’t interested. Later, Abby shows it to Scott, who tells her they can edit it. Abby is furious that Victoria wants her to assume all the blame.

Lily and Victoria chat about Abby’s mistakes. Lily tells Victoria that her sister meant well, pointing out it could have happened to anyone. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) asks if she can attend the NE press conference, but Victoria advises against it.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Paul arrives at the Abbott mansion. He warns Jack (Peter Bergman) that Dina (Marla Adams) is facing prison time for burning the Underground to the ground. Jack understands that she is facing serious legal charges, but he asks Paul to consider her medical condition. He hands him a file confirming her Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. Jack vows he will make sure Dina stays out of trouble. Y&R spoilers suggest that Paul will see to it the charges are dismissed.

At the GCAC, Hilary, Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Lily, and Jack are present to watch Abby’s press conference when Hilary’s nude pictures go viral on their mobile devices. Hilary immediately knew who was at fault for the images and vowed to get even with him.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby gives her statement, explaining what really happened with Zack and DesignDate, and giving herself and Scott credit for tracking down a violent criminal. She points out that her sister, the one who her father picked as COO, has a failed company and wanted her to take all the blame for the scandal. However, Abby refuses to be the scapegoat and will give the public all the gory details. She invited everyone to read more details in Scott’s article that will be published on Hashtag. It sounds like Abby might fund the company if NE pulls the plug.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]