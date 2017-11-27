Meghan Markle‬ Bridesmaids: Will ‘Quantico’ Star Priyanka Chopra Make The Cut?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged. Their Spring 2018 wedding is right around the corner, which means Markle will have to choose her bridesmaids very soon. Will her good friend actress Priyanka Chopra make the cut?

Although there have not been any details given out yet about the upcoming Royal Wedding, that hasn’t stopped a list of potential bridesmaids from circulating the Internet. One of the names at the top of that list is the Quantico star.

The two ladies became very close after meeting in Toronto at a dinner that was celebrating women in television a couple of years ago. Not long after they first met, Markle interviewed Chopra on her lifestyle blog The Tig and they have been friends ever since.

When the Suits actress posted on social media, Chopra was all over her accounts. The brunette beauties were constantly posting pictures together and praising their friendship. In fact, the Indian-born actress was one of the first people to congratulate Markle on her engagement to Prince Harry on social media once the news was made public.

#TBT to girl time with @priyankachopra & Mubina in #Malibu last week #californialove #homesweethome A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 1, 2016 at 11:11am PST

Along with being one of her besties, another reason that Priyanka Chopra is on the list of potential bridesmaids for Megan Markle is that she is fiercely loyal and protective of her friend. The Indian born actress has kept her lips sealed when it came to her friend’s high-profile romance. She has not commented on the Royal relationship at all, other than to send her congratulations.

She is also the first one to defend Markle. Last Spring, the Quantico star shut down talk show host Wendy Williams who kept badgering her about the couple and referring to her friend as “Prince Harry’s girlfriend.” Chopra reminded Williams of all of her friend’s achievements and accomplishments, especially her talented acting skills.

During that same interview, William’s asked the Bollywood star if she thought she would be a bridesmaid if there were a Royal wedding. Her response downplayed their friendship claiming that two ladies “didn’t really know each other that well.”

Actress Priyanka Chopra can play coy all she wants, but her friendship with Meghan Markle is super tight. That close bond means that she could very well be a bridesmaid at the Royal wedding.

[Featured Image by Chris JacksonGetty Images]