MLB Trade Rumors: Giancarlo Stanton Focused On Los Angeles Dodgers Before Even Considering Other Destinations

The MLB trade rumors surrounding Giancarlo Stanton are growing increasingly clear, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are still on top.

For months, there have been reports that the Miami Marlins would be moving their big-hitting outfielder, and for almost the entire time the Dodgers have been reported to be at the top of Stanton’s list. He has a no-trade clause in his contract that will give him plenty of control over where he ends up, and a report this week indicated that Stanton has already given the Marlins the list of possible destinations.

As CBS Sports noted this week, Stanton let the Marlins know that he prefers to end up with the Los Angeles Dodgers, his hometown team. Stanton would be a good fit beside Joc Pederson and Chris Taylor in the Dodgers outfield, and the team will be returning as a World Series contender after coming within a game of winning the 2017 title.

But CBS Sports writer Mike Axlsa noted that it could still be tricky for the Marlins and Dodgers to get all the details sorted out.