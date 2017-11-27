Trump Won’t ‘Shut Me Up’ Claims Elizabeth Warren After ‘Pocahontas’ Crack Leaves Her Spitting Tacks

Elizabeth Warren was fuming when she took to the microphone to spew a rebuttal over Donald Trump’s ‘Pocahontas’ dig that he shared during an event today honoring Navajo “code talkers” from World War II. While Trump never mentioned Warren by name, she apparently knew exactly who he meant by the comment, which was awkwardly received by the audience at the time.

Trump, who is famous for giving out nicknames, like “Crooked Hillary,” coined this name after learning of Warren’s self-proclaimed Native American heritage. According to The Hill, Trump has repeatedly used this nickname for Warren in the past.

The nickname grew out of what was uncovered during her run for Senate in 2012 and it was brought up during that campaign by her Republican opponent, Scott Brown. Her opponent questioned her integrity after finding out she claimed to have Native American blood running through her veins.

According to the Washington Post in an article from last year, “Brown had accused Warren of using distant Native American ties to gain an unfair advantage in getting hired to coveted faculty jobs at Harvard Law School and University of Pennsylvania Law School.”

Trump calls Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas' while honoring Native American code talkers: "You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas."

Despite media sites exhausting all avenues, no documentation was found to officially state that Warren had Native American heritage in her family tree. According to the Washington Post, there was one claim of a family newsletter naming Warren’s great-great-great grandmother as a Cherokee Indian, but that claim wasn’t long for this world.

This newsletter that reportedly held that information was initially reported by the Boston Globe and a genealogist at the New England Historic Genealogical Society. But those claims were later “corrected” and as it stands today, there is no proof, just Warren’s say-so, that she comes from Native American heritage.

Trump picked up on these accusations that suggested Warren self-proclaimed her Native American heritage while in school to pave the way for perks and started to call her “Pocahontas.” This has been his nickname for Warren for quite some time now, so most folks assumed who he was talking about when he made that crack to the audience at the WWII code talkers event. Trump said:

“You were here long before any of us were here, although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago,” Trump said. “They call her Pocahontas, but you know what, I like you because you are special.”

Warren got on the mic not too long after word of Trump’s crack made its way to her and she started off slowly with her reprimand to Trump. It was during an interview with MSNBC that she blasted Trump, which is seen in the video at the top of this article. Warren first said:

“It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur.”

Warren went on to note the work these brave code talkers did during the war and then she added:

“This was supposed to be an event to honor heroes, people who put it all on the line for our country.”

Then she made it personal saying how Trump does this over and over again thinking this will somehow “shut me up.” But she was extremely peeved when conveying that this wouldn’t work. “It hasn’t worked in the past. It is not going to work in the future,” said Warren. Is this bantering over or has it just begun? Is this going to turn into another battle between Trump and Warren? Stay tuned to Twitter to see if Trump replies to Warren’s reprimand with a tweet.

