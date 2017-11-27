Jared Kushner Wikileaks Deadline Dropped: House Shopping In Washington To Celebrate?

Jared Kushner may be the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, but it sounds like he may not be an innocent bystander when it comes to the election that took place last year. While Kushner may have voted for him because of his family ties, investigators are looking into whether he played a crucial role in securing Trump’s win in the 2016 presidential election. Up until last week, Kushner had been ordered to provide all of the documents relating to his contacts with WikiLeaks. However, as of this morning, the deadline for the documents has been dropped.

According to the New York Daily Post, Jared Kushner no longer has to hand over documents. The deadline had previously been set for today, November 27. Kushner had been ordered to hand over emails that senators believed he was withholding in the Russia investigation. The Senate Judiciary Committee was supposed to receive these emails, and if Jared didn’t work with them, a subpoena would be issued. For some reason, that deadline has been dropped, and Kushner is no longer ordered to hand over those emails — at least for now. This decision comes shortly after rumors surfaced that Trump is trying to get his daughter out of Washington.

Even though Ivanka Trump had been an influence on her father, people started changing their minds about her after she didn’t shun her father for the sexual abuse stories that surfaced about various politicians. For many, she was the voice of women in the country, but when she didn’t condemn her father for the things he was saying following the various sexual abuse accusations regarding men in power, the tone changed. This could be why Trump wants her out of Washington.

But it sounds like Ivanka and Jared Kushner are staying in Washington. He recently revealed that Ivanka had agreed to look for a home in Washington. According to Newsweek, Kushner saw this as his wife being a loyal supporter. She’s willing to stick it out with him, even though he could potentially be in trouble if found guilty in the Russia investigation case.

No word on whether the Senate Judiciary Committee will set a new deadline for Jared Kushner and the WikiLeaks emails.

