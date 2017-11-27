‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Adam Lind Reunites With Daughter Aubree Amid Drug Rumors, Alleged Suicide Threats

Adam Lind may be in the midst of a drug and suicide scandal but luckily for the former Teen Mom 2 star, that didn’t mean that he had to spend the Thanksgiving holiday alone.

While Adam Lind is reportedly enduring a challenging time after splitting from former fiancee Stasia Huber earlier this year, he was able to spend some time with his oldest child, eight-year-old daughter Aubree, who he shares with Chelsea Houska, days ago.

On November 27, In Touch Weekly magazine shared a photo of Adam Lind and Aubree on his Snapchat account and in the image, the ex-reality star appeared to be quite happy to be spending time with his daughter, who was seated on his lap. The outlet also revealed that Lind’s reunion with Aubree came just days after he was accused of making suicidal threats to his ex-fiancee.

As the report explained, Stasia Huber was granted with a temporary restraining order earlier this month after she accused Adam Lind of using drugs and physically abusing her. Huber also claimed that she had done “more wellness checks” than she could count on Lind and said he had previously admitted to needing treatment or jail to stop himself from allegedly using drugs.

A post shared by Adam Lind (@adamjoelind) on Nov 24, 2016 at 2:02am PST

Adam Lind quit his role on Teen Mom 2 several months ago and since then, he has reportedly spent time with his kids, including youngest daughter Paislee, 4-years-old, on a limited basis. As Chelsea Houska revealed during a recent episode of the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion, Lind only has rights to supervised visits with Aubree and is not allowed to drive with her in his car.

Adam Lind may have a Snapchat account, but he hasn’t spoken publicly about his ongoing custody issues for some time and when it comes to the recent claims made by his former fiancee, he hasn’t said a thing. That said, he will be forced to face the issue soon as he is expected to take part in a court hearing next month.

Chelsea Houska and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jenelle Evans, and Kailyn Lowry, are currently in production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

[Featured Image by Adam Lind/Instagram]