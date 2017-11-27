Chris Hemsworth And Scarlett Johansson Hint At Upcoming Exits From The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting ready to celebrate its 10 year anniversary. In honor of this rather momentous occasion 83 stars who have helped to bring the MCU to the big screen joined forces for a very special photo shoot to commemorate the anniversary. With all of the stars who have helped to bring the MCU to life taking the time to come together for this anniversary celebration, it makes sense that some of those stars would also take the time to talk about the journey so far, and their thoughts on what comes next. Among those who had something to say about the future of the MCU were Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson who have been a major part of the universe for much of the last 10 years.

While speaking to Vanity Fair about their time with the MCU, both Hemsworth and Johansson hinted at the upcoming exits that audiences can expect to see happen with the arrival of the fourth Avengers movie. With both actors portraying superheroes who are part of the Avengers, they have spent a major portion of the last 10 years bringing new stories to the world. However, 10 years is a long time to play one character and ultimately it seems that time is running out for some of the heroes audiences have come to know and love.

After a decade of unprecedented success, @MarvelStudios is at a pivotal moment: the looming farewell to some of its founding superheroes, and the rise of a new generation. https://t.co/JoKFAtWZA5 pic.twitter.com/ed9u2kiNQx — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 27, 2017

In fact, as Chris Hemsworth explained, this anniversary photo shoot is going to be one of the last times that all of these actors get a chance to be on a set together. The actor said that he really needed someone to take a picture of everyone getting to spend time with each other because, “we’re all aware that this is going to be the last time we get to hang out like this.”

Chris Hemsworth was not the only one to hint at future exits from the MCU, as Scarlett Johansson also shared that she has feelings about all of the upcoming changes that are “bittersweet.” However, while the feelings may be bittersweet for her, Johansson did say that she feels “a lot of joy for the next generation.”

Following his latest turn as Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, there has been some discussion of Chris Hemsworth possibly working on another solo adventure. However, before this can even happen, the MCU will be bringing audiences Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. Plus, with so many other heroes getting solo adventures leading up to the end of the third phase of the MCU, as well as plenty of movies planned for the fourth phase, there seems to be a lot that has to be considered before any potential follow up for Chris Hemsworth’s character can even happen.

Neither Scarlett Johansson nor Chris Hemsworth have confirmed that they will be exiting the MCU following the fourth Avengers movie, but there has been some talk of other key members of the team saying their farewells, including Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. Although there has been no confirmation of exactly who will be leaving the MCU, based on these new interviews it is clear that there will be some actors exiting the Cinematic Universe. As Kevin Feige the Marvel Studios president explained, Avengers 4 is going to be a “finale,” which means that “there will be two distinct periods. Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]