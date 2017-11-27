‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Taylor Recast Rumors Heat Up – Will Thorne’s Ex Follow Him To LA?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) is back in LA as of Monday, November 27 and the recast is stunning. B&B spoilers from Soap Central promise that Thorne comes back a new man. He’s opened a design firm in Europe and has expanded his talents. He wants control of Forrester Creations now that he’s a designer and businessman. With Thorne back and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) facing a crossroads in her life, isn’t it time for Taylor Hayes’ (Hunter Tylo) return? Is another B&B recast in the works?

Bold recasts run rampant

In addition to recasting Thorne and drastically changing his character, showrunner Bradley Bell is also bringing back Hope Logan with a new face. Last week, the news was confirmed that Annika Noelle is stepping into Kim Matula’s shoes when she debuts as new Hope next month. And now, rumors are swirling on social media and soap forums that Dr. Taylor Hayes might be the next recast. With Thorne back and Steffy in crisis, Taylor’s return makes sense.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Thorne wants Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), but that doesn’t mean his ex will cool her heels in Paris and let him start a new life with her ex-rival. Taylor and Brooke hate each other, so if Taylor knows Thorne is back in LA to pursue a happily-ever-after with Brooke, she won’t like it one little bit. The character canvas on Bold has changed a lot in recent months with these recasts and Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) return, so it could happen.

Hunter Tylo retired?

It’s been quite a while since Hunter Tylo has worked. Her last appearance was on the short-lived POP series Queens of Drama in 2015. Tylo reportedly collapsed on the set of the show, where she played herself, scaring her series director and co-star Donna Mills. Before that, Hunter was last on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2014 for a handful of episodes. Michael Fairman asked in an article whether Hunter was gone from Bold for good, and all signs point to yes, but that doesn’t mean Taylor won’t return.

The actress confirmed that she was off contract with CBS Daytime as of July 2013 but came back in 2014 for a short stint. Since then, it seems that Hunter Tylo has fallen off the radar in Hollywood. Her last red carpet appearance was a fashion show in October 2014 with her Queens of Drama co-stars. Perhaps Hunter Tylo is retired, but even if she’s not, Bradley Bell might be recasting her role with a new face, just as he did when he cut Winsor Harmon and replaced him with Ingo Rademacher.

Steffy needs her mom

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal Steffy and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) discuss keeping their cheating secret, but Steffy considers coming clean to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). It’s inevitable that the cheating will come out and some B&B spoilers promise it will be Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) that figures out Steffy’s dirty father-in-law sex secret. There are also rumors that Steffy will turn up pregnant since she’s not on birth control and is trying to conceive.

Assuming Steffy winds up dumped by Liam and pregnant by her father-in-law, which seems increasingly likely, she’ll need her mother. Plus, even though Taylor and Thorne broke up in Paris, if she learns that Thorne is romancing Brooke, she’d love to put a stop to it. With so many recasts happening at B&B, Taylor might be the next stunning change coming to the CBS soap! Check back often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

