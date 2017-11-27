Donald Trump’s Raunchy Remarks About Sex With Princess Di Will Keep Him Off Prince Harry’s Wedding Guest List

Donald Trump likely won’t be at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, and some raunchy remarks about sex with Prince Harry’s late mother may be the reason for it.

As the Inquisitr had previously reported, there are a number of logistical reason why Donald Trump may not be invited to Prince Harry’s wedding, including the high costs of security for the president to attend. But the real reason why Trump won’t be at the ceremony is likely much more personal, reports have indicated.

There may be some bad blood dating back to a 1997 interview with Howard Stern in which Donald Trump bragged about likely being able to sleep with Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. The interview, which went into graphic detail, took place shortly after Princess Di’s death in a car accident.

The interview resurfaced in recent months, highlighting some of the more sordid comments that Trump made in the decades before he became president. As the Sun reported, Trump also joked about having to give Princess Diana an HIV test before sleeping with her and made some not-so-flattering comments about her looks. Trump said at the time that Princess Diana “had times when she didn’t look great” but was otherwise attractive.

Donald Trump apparently crossed the line while Princess Diana was alive as well. Selina Scott, a BBC presenter, said in 2015 that Trump gave Diana “the creeps” when he sent her hundreds of dollars worth of flowers at her home in Kensington Palace.

The Prince of Wales has announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/rtlAnFCWTf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

It’s not just the royal family who has negative thoughts about Donald Trump. As the Independent reported, Meghan Markle has also been vocal in her criticism on the American president. Back in early 2016, before Trump even secured the Republican nomination, the Suits actress discussed Trump’s divisiveness. In an interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Markle said Americans — and especially women — must come together to defeat Donald Trump.

“Yes of course Trump is divisive. Think about just female voters alone,” she said. “I think it was in 2012, the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points. That’s a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is and so vocal about it, that’s a huge chunk of it.”

But while the rumors indicate that Donald Trump will not be invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, the royal family did not comment and the guest list for the ceremony is still yet to come.

[Featured Image by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images]