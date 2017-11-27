WWE Spoilers: Unexpected Superstar Accepts Roman Reigns’ Open Challenge, The Shield Gets A Rematch On ‘Raw’

Even though it is almost the end of the year, it’s as if there is a new era on Monday Night Raw and it is centering around the new Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns. Last week, Reigns became an official WWE Grand Slam Champion by capturing the IC Title, and he’s already prepared to defend it. He is putting the belt on the line in an open challenge and one surprising superstar from Team Red has already stepped up to accept.

While Reigns is ready to put his newly won title out there in an open challenge, his brothers are looking to regain their gold as well. Right before Survivor Series, The Shield lost the Raw Tag Team Titles and tonight, they get their rematch to try and win them back from The Bar.

The official website of WWE has released their preview for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, and it is packed.

Will Roman Reigns institute an open challenge for his Intercontinental Championship?

John Cena has done it. AJ Styles has done it. Now, it appears as if Roman Reigns is going to allow his challengers to determine who goes after the IC Title. While some feel as if he may have just hinted at it, Reigns wanted to make it perfectly clear.

Wherever I am, consider it My Yard.

So if you want my title…

…all you have to do is step up. #Raw pic.twitter.com/jjJaklC5fF — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 21, 2017

It did not take long for someone to accept and late on Sunday night, Jason Jordan decided to be the first superstar to take on the open challenge.

One door closes and another door opens. @WWERomanReigns I WON’T miss this opportunity. Consider your challenge accepted… pic.twitter.com/7Zz0SX9FIX — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) November 27, 2017

Can Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose reclaim the Raw Tag Team Titles?

As Reigns looks to hold onto his belt, his brothers in The Shield are hoping to win back the titles they lost a couple of weeks ago. All former champions are entitled to a rematch after losing their titles, and now, The Shield will hopefully get theirs against Sheamus and Cesaro.

Will Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville’s rampage continue?

As if the women’s division on Monday Night Raw wasn’t already packed full of talent, Paige returned last week to make it even better. The only thing is that she didn’t come alone as she brought Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to run wild over all others on the Team Red roster.

Look for more from the troublesome trio tonight.

How will Braun Strowman attain retribution against Kane?

Braun Strowman had a dominating performance at Survivor Series and seemed to be on an unstoppable run, but then, Kane stepped in. With the help of a chair, the “Big Red Machine” destroyed Strowman and crushed his throat.

While one would think that Kane can hold his own against anyone, he hasn’t met a monster like that of Braun Strowman.

Who can detail “The Zo Train”?

Enzo Amore may have once been hated by the entire cruiserweight division, but he has now has back-up in the form of “The Zo Train.” Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, and Noam Dar are all under the spell of the Cruiserweight Champion and ready to always be the realest guys in the room.

Team Red is really looking to build toward a strong ending for 2017 and they are making sure all of their stars are in top form. Roman Reigns captured the Intercontinental Title and is willing to defend it in an open challenge each and every week. The other members of The Shield are looking to bring more gold to the stable and two monsters are set for a collision course on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

