Melania Trump Comes Out Swinging Over Article Claiming She Never Wanted To Be First Lady

Melania Trump came out swinging, tearing into the “liberal” media for an article published Sunday evening by Vanity Fair claiming that she never wanted to be first lady. Although President Donald Trump’s wife declined to be interviewed for the piece written by Sarah Ellison, but is responding to its content one day later.

A source told the magazine that Melania Trump never thought her husband would win the presidency and that becoming the nation’s first lady was something she never wanted.

“This isn’t something she wanted and it isn’t something he ever thought he’d win,” the source told Vanity Fair of Melania Trump. “She didn’t want this come hell or high water. I don’t think she thought it was going to happen.”

The lengthy article examined Mrs. Trump in a variety of ways and described in detail how her East Wing office is right above where White House visitors enter the residence and where military members protect the “nuclear football.” Ellison adds that after talking to a number of insiders, Melania Trump was “unprepared” and “unsuited” to handle the role of being first lady. She only has nine staff members who assist her, far less than previous first ladies, Michelle Obama and Barbara Bush. Ellison’s article highlights that the small staff and other open posts that remain unfilled in the Trump administration are due to the unexpected win of the 2016 election.

CNN‘s Kate Bennett tweeted out a statement from Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, blasting the lengthy article written by Ellison. The statement goes after the “liberal media” and attempts to discredit the Vanity Fair article for citing unidentified sources and painting Melania in a negative light. The full statement can seen in the actual post below.

. @FLOTUS spokeswoman responds to me re @VanityFair @Sarahlellison piece reporting “come hell or high water” Melania Trump didn’t want to become First Lady: pic.twitter.com/9PUR310QF5 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) November 27, 2017

Melania Trump’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, has responded to previous reports written about the first lady before. She also reacted after Ivana Trump declared herself the “real first lady” since she was Donald Trump’s first wife. The statement summed up Ivana’s words as being self-serving and that Melania uses her role to help others, not sell books.

Melania Trump, says those close to the family, never thought she’d actually become the First Lady—and maybe that’s why her East Wing still has only nine employees https://t.co/2PWWULv0Xt — The Hive (@VFHIVE) November 27, 2017

Like her husband, Melania Trump is outraged at the media. The reasons may be different, but strong disapproval in both parties exist in how they’re portrayed in the news. The president often labels the press as being the “dishonest media” or “fake news.” Perhaps the latest statement from Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman sounds more similar than ever to his view of the media by likening the Vanity Fair report to “false stories” and relying on “unnamed sources,” something that the president has ranted on about numerous times.

Since Melania Trump has become the first lady, she’s had her hands full with statements delivered by her spokeswoman. She’s not one to sit idly by when she sees a story about her she disagrees with.

