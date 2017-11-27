Michael Flynn’s Lawyer Meets With Mueller’s Team, Indication That A Plea Deal Is In The Works

The lawyer representing President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has met with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, according to a report by ABC News. The meeting, observers say, indicates that Flynn’s lawyer and Mueller’s team could be working on a possible plea deal. According to the report by ABC News, Flynn’s lawyer met with Mueller’s team on Monday morning.

Monday’s meeting between Flynn’s lawyer and Mueller’s team came days after initial reports that Flynn’s lawyer had stopped sharing relevant information with Trump’s legal team. A spokesperson for Trump’s legal team later confirmed that Flynn’s lawyer, Robert Kelner, had informed Trump’s team that he was stopping discussions about issues related to the ongoing probe of the Trump administration by Mueller’s team. This was widely interpreted as a sign that Flynn’s lawyer had entered into discussions with Mueller’s over a plea deal that could see him give testimony against President Donald Trump and other senior White House officials.

However, Jay Sekulow, a member of Trump’s team, insisted that the move by Flynn’s lawyer was not “entirely unexpected,” and that it need not be interpreted as evidence that Flynn was cooperating with special counsel Mueller’s probe against Trump.

JUST IN: Flynn's lawyer met with Mueller team amid reports of a plea deal: report https://t.co/KN377XDpWg pic.twitter.com/oG1b3sVhnz — The Hill (@thehill) November 27, 2017

Flynn’s lawyer declined to talk about what his team discussed with Muller’s team when they met on Monday morning in Washington, D.C., but sources with knowledge of the situation said that Flynn decided to seek a plea deal after prosecutors began looking at the role that his son, Michael G. Flynn, played. The young Flynn had worked with his father’s Flynn Intel Group and had traveled with him in 2015 when he was photographed sitting next to the Russian President Vladimir Putin at a dinner held in Moscow.

Trump offered Flynn the position of national security adviser after he was elected president in November 2016. Flynn later resigned his position in February of 2017 after it emerged that he lied about his contacts with Russian officials — including the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak — during which he reportedly discussed easing the Obama administration sanctions against Russia.

Rumors that the retired general was cooperating with special counsel Mueller’s team first emerged last month, soon after Mueller indicted Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, on allegations of money laundering.

