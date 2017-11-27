Peggy Sulahian Opens Up About Breast Cancer Diagnosis During ‘RHOC’ Season 12 Reunion

Peggy Sulahian will be seen addressing the speculation around her cancer diagnosis during tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12.

As fans of the Bravo TV series may recall, Sulahian underwent a double mastectomy months ago after doctors reportedly discovered cancer, but many believed she was exaggerating her diagnosis due to a casual conversation she had with her co-star Shannon Beador.

“I was in denial that I had cancer. So when people were asking me, I had to reach down deep inside and really feel that I did have it. I didn’t want to say it,” she explained to host Andy Cohen during tonight’s second half of the Season 12 reunion.

In addition to being in denial, Peggy Sulahian was also coping with her ailing father, which distracted her from fully accepting the cancer diagnosis she had received. As she explained, her father ultimately died last December, and just six weeks later, she began filming The Real Housewives of Orange County and underwent a double mastectomy and breast reconstructive surgery. So, when it came to coping with her illness, Sulahian simply didn’t take the news in the way most would have.

Peggy Sulahian said during the reunion that because she had so much else going on in her life, she often seemed confused about her health crisis.

A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on Nov 25, 2017 at 8:52pm PST

In other Peggy Sulahian news, the reality star is reportedly on the outs with nearly all of her co-stars due to the alleged belief that she is homophobic. Earlier this month, Radar Online shared a report in regard to Sulahian’s alleged threats to quit the show and her co-stars’ rumored demands that she be fired.

According to the report, Peggy Sulahian stormed off the set during filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County and reportedly told her producers she was “done” with the show and “definitely not interested” in returning for Season 13. The outlet also said that Sulahian was convinced that her co-stars had launched a smear campaign against her.

To see more of Peggy Sulahian, her family, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Meghan King Edmonds, Tamra Judge, Lydia McLaughlin, and Kelly Dodd, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]