Kailyn Lowry Receives Cease And Desist From ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans doesn’t get along with most of the cast of Teen Mom 2, and has recently escalated her discontent for cast member Kailyn Lowry in a a legal manner. Earlier today, Kail tweeted that Jenelle had sent her a cease and desist letter, which she claimed was rather confusing because she doesn’t even talk to or about Jenelle at all.

Things between Kail and Jenelle Evans have been a bit murky for a while, but their feud seemed to reached a tipping point when Jenelle leaked that Kailyn was expecting baby Lux before she was ready to reveal it. Jenelle claims it was an innocent mistake and that she thought Kail had already announced her pregnancy when she gave a big congratulations to the mother-to-be on social media.

After Jenelle’s announcement, Kailyn Lowry had to go public with her pregnancy, writing a long, detailed blog post about expecting a new baby with her now ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Jenelle Evans has a history of not getting along with her cast mates at all. Last year, at the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Jenelle stormed off the set angry at her mother and the crew of the show over the custody issue of her eldest son, Jace.

Jenelle Evans lashed out at the other cast mates who made comments that they were there for work and were going to stay because they had signed a contract. She was especially angry at Leah Messer, who wasn’t impressed by Jenelle’s behavior.

The reality TV star has also recently gotten into an online feud with Chelsea Houska DeBoer’s father, Randy Houska, due to the fact that he called her out on her treatment of her son, Kaiser. During a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle was seen yelling and swearing at her son during a photoshoot with her husband, David Eason. Exasperated, Eason dragged Kaiser by the arm and pulled him away to play with his toys.

Kailyn Lowry didn’t reveal what exactly Jenelle Evans was sending her a cease and desist for, but did say she didn’t care to speak about Jenelle, insinuating that their feud has not slowed down.

“How does one get a cease & desist from someone they don’t care to talk about… & if i did, it’s my opinion # hijenelle # byejenelle,” she wrote.

