Meghan King Edmonds Is Pregnant, ‘RHOC’ Star And Husband Jim Are Having A Baby Boy

Meghan King Edmonds just confirmed her second pregnancy. Ahead of tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 reunion special, the reality star has revealed that her one-year-old daughter Aspen will soon have a baby brother.

Meghan King Edmonds chose to make her exciting announcement on her official blog on November 27 along with a series of photos of her baby girl sporting a “Big Sister Aspen” T-shirt.

“We are now ten weeks pregnant (and I’m feeling every bit of it)!” Meghan King Edmonds wrote to her fans and followers, adding that at the time of the reunion taping, she was just one month along.

According to Meghan King Edmonds, she and husband Jim knew that they wanted to add another child to their family when Aspen was just a few months old. As she explained, Aspen already has four half-siblings from Jim’s past marriages to Allison Jayne Raski and Lee Ann Horton but they wanted to have a sibling for their baby girl to wake up with each and every morning.

Meghan King Edmonds and her husband started the process of in-vitro fertilization over the summer due to Jim’s vasectomy, which also led Edmonds to undergo the procedure before getting pregnant with Aspen. As fans of the Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Jim was frequently criticized throughout Edmonds’ first IVF journey because he was often out of town. This time around, however, Jim was by Edmonds’ side, which made the often painful process much easier to deal with.

According to Meghan King Edmonds’ blog post, she will not be filming the early moments of her pregnancy for The Real Housewives of Orange County but she will be continuing to post on her blog in an effort to keep her fans and followers in the loop with what’s happening.

Meghan King Edmonds also said that while she isn’t feeling her best at the moment, she knows it will all be with it once her baby boy arrives in June of next year.

Meghan King Edmonds, Jim Edmonds, their family, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, and Kelly Dodd

Part two of the Season 12 reunion special airs tonight.

