Did Tamar Confirm Toni Braxton’s Husband Is Birdman? Check Out The Instagram Caption

Rumors have been circulating about Toni Braxton and Birdman’s relationship status. The Grammy-award winning singer has been spotted on several occasions with a massive rock on her wedding ring finger, but the couple has denied that they have tied the knot.

Tamar Braxton may have let the news slip while congratulating her sister on winning the Soul Train lifetime achievement award this week. Tamar referred to her sister as Toni Braxton-Williams. Unbeknownst to most fans, Cash Money CEO Birdman’s real name is Bryan Christopher Williams, and some fans concluded that the couple got married in a secret ceremony. Did Tamar spill the news before any public announcement, or is she toying with fans?

Toni and Birdman have been keeping their relationship private and are rarely seen in public together. Birdman has appeared on her reality TV show briefly, and they went to the BET Awards last year as a couple.

Birdman revealed to Angela Martinez that he has been friends with Toni Braxton for about 15 years but did not detail the nature of their relationship. Last month, Birdman went viral when he revealed his desire for a complete makeover, which included removing his facial tattoos and his famous grill.

The music mogul and rapper insinuated that he was doing it for love, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

We’ve been seeing #ToniBraxton rocking a huge rock on her finger for awhile…but I think Tamar might have just confirmed that Toni Braxton is already married to #Birdman also known as #BryanWilliams ???? Congrats on the award Toni! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 27, 2017 at 12:52am PST

The 50-year-old singer had the crowd on their feet when she took the stage to perform some of her classic hit records. The stunning beauty wore a black dress as she performed a medley of “He Wasn’t Man Enough for Me,” “You’re Making Me High,” and “Love Shoulda Brought You Home.” Toni also shared a moment with her sister Tamar, who was in the audience.

Can we just acknowledge that @tonibraxton is damn near 50 years old and has lupus and still killing the stage… #SoulTrainAwards — Dashawna Womack (@Dreamdshawna) November 27, 2017

So thankful I've been blessed with the opportunity to do what I love for so many years! ❤️❤️ Thanks for the reminder @BET https://t.co/XmpjXdbM3g pic.twitter.com/M5IxH9qmWD — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) November 24, 2017

Birdman did not attend the award ceremony, as he is currently on tour. The rapper is currently feuding with Rick Ross and his adopted son, Lil Wayne. The “Lollipop” rapper has accused Birdman of not paying him royalties and refusing to let him leave the label with his imprint, Young Money Entertainment.

Birdman and Toni Braxton may have had a commitment ceremony; however, Tamar’s comment insinuates that they got married and she took Birdman’s surname.

