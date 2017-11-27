Melania Trump Not Competition In Trump’s World — First Wife Was, So She Had To Go, Claims Ivana Trump

Melania Trump has weathered the critics in the media since the early days of Trump’s candidacy, and while she has been able to rise above all the negativity in the headlines, there’s someone else coming out of the woodwork to take jabs at her today. To describe what Melania is up against, you need to know where this critic is coming from before a clear picture of a motive emerges.

Vanity Fair recently published an article that explores at length the role that Melania played concerning Donald Trump’s candidacy. From their description of the events leading up to Trump throwing his hat into the ring, the old adage that “behind every successful man there’s a good woman” seems to emerge.

Melania Trump never wanted to be the first lady, but her husband’s contentment in life mattered to her enough for her to take that chance and urge him to give it a go. Insiders have said that it was Melania who pushed Trump to enter the race for the White House this time around after toying with the idea for years.

Ivana Trump, who is Trump’s first wife and the mother of his three oldest children, has a different take and an adage of her own to share. She has recently been front and center in the media as she promotes her book, Raising Trump. In her book, that old adage gets a modern spin when she talks about her marriage to Trump.

“Behind every successful woman, there is a man in shock,” Ivana writes.

She goes on to explain who really had the brains in the family when it came to their marriage — or at least it is her take on the topic.

She writes in her book, “I was too successful to be Mrs. Trump.”

Ivana did take an active role in the Trump organization during their 13-year marriage. However, she claims that Donald Trump wouldn’t have a wife who was in competition when it came to the brains of the operation.

She adds, “In our marriage, there couldn’t be two stars. So one of us had to go.”

Apparently, Ivana doesn’t see Melania as having the same problems she had, like the ability to outshine her husband. The New York Daily News reported during Trump’s campaign that Ivana was dissing Melania as a prospective first lady.

#Shade: Ivana Trump on #MelaniaTrump: 'She can't talk, she can't give a speech… she doesn't want to be involved.' https://t.co/8VdnvKAqyU — Scott Wooledge ???? (@Clarknt67) July 19, 2016

According to the New York Daily News, Ivana continued to publically question Melania’s ability to be the first lady. She reportedly said within earshot of many at a party how “[Melania] she can’t talk, she can’t give a speech, she doesn’t go to events, she doesn’t (seem to) want to be involved.”

According to another article in the New York Daily News, Ivana’s “dissing” of Melania did catch Trump’s eye and his wrath about what she was doing. This was back in January of 2016, almost two years ago. Today, Ivana continues this with her book, which is supposedly about raising the Trump children, not about Trump’s wives.

Ivana Trump's "first lady" comment causes stir with First Lady Melania Trump Ivanka is sooo jealous of the FLOTUS ???????? https://t.co/hmqoquGagT — Saundra Doria (@sandoria54) October 9, 2017

Many comments found on social media pass Ivana off as being jealous of Melania. Ivana doesn’t seem to see her ex-husband’s wife, Melania, as someone who is intelligent, gracious, and classy, but social media users do.

Ivana is jealous that she had to put up w/ Trump, for years, and now she doesn't get to play the role of First Lady. I'm w/ Melania on this. — EmperorTrump (@US_EmperorTrump) October 9, 2017

@FLOTUS Melania is the most gracious and beautiful First Lady. Ivana Trump sounds like a jealous old hag. She is making a fool of herself. — SageAine™️????✝️???????? (@SageAine1) November 26, 2017

