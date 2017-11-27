‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Chronicles Weight Loss On Instagram

Shannon Beador continues to struggle with her weight long after the close of the latest drama-filled season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

On Monday, ahead of tonight’s new episode of the Season 12 reunion special, Shannon Beador took to her Instagram page and shared a video of herself walking down a Southern California street while wearing a waist trainer and lifting a pair of light hand weights.

“After a Thanksgiving weekend filled with eating, I’m ready to get back on track!” Shannon Beador told her fans and followers on November 27.

Shannon Beador went on to tell fans that she was wearing her Keke’s Sweat Belt by Waisted by Keke and said the device has helped her get back into shape. As she explained, the belt strengthens her core and helps with her posture as well. That said, Beador doesn’t use the belt by itself. Instead, she pairs the device with healthy eating and exercise.

Shannon Beador’s weight struggles began after she wrapped filming on the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County last year. As fans may recall, Beador’s co-star Vicki Gunvalson accused her husband, David, of being abusive toward her on the show, and the speculation into their marriage continued for several months.

While both Shannon and David Beador denied he was abusive, the stress that the allegations caused led the reality star to overeat, and ultimately, she gained a whopping 40 pounds. She also was confirmed to have 40 percent body fat by her trainer during an early episode of Season 12.

Throughout the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador attempted to get her body back into shape. However, it has been an uphill battle for the mother of three as she continues to do her best to keep her eating habits healthy and her exercise sessions frequent.

To see more of Shannon Beador, David Beador, their family, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, and Kelly Dodd, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

Part 2 of the Season 12 reunion special airs tonight.

