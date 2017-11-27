Video: Melania Trump Wears Cream Dress, Looks Shocked Or Bored Watching ‘Nutcracker’ Ballerinas In White House

First Lady Melania Trump wore a creamy-white dress with bell sleeves as she watched a ballet performance in the Cross Hall of the White House. According to the Associated Press, Melania Trump was touring the White House Christmas decorations on Monday, November 27, when the ballerinas performed a piece from The Nutcracker.

The below video shows more of the ballet performance as Melania stood to take in the show. A photo of Melania walking along the East Colonnade of the White House, which had been decorated with white branches, displays the full breadth and length of her angelic dress. The 2017 holiday decorations reflect a “Time-Honored Traditions” theme wherein Melania paid tribute to 200 years worth of White House holiday traditions.

Melania stood in the Grand Foyer of the White House as she watched the ballerinas perform, which featured a strong-legged male ballet performer lifting a female ballerina into the air at one point during the performance. As reported by the Express, the 47-year-old Melania donned a cream-colored gown that featured sleeves reminiscent of an angel. The dress contained a high neckline and was accessorized with a skinny gold metallic belt to show off a thin waistline. Melania’s stiletto heels matched her gold-colored belt.

Just your average day covering FLOTUS and ballerinas at the White House… pic.twitter.com/BlCNR7OhwW — Judy Kurtz (@JudyKurtz) November 27, 2017

According to the Daily Mail, one of the children at the White House visiting from Joint Base Andrews remarked that Melania was “beautiful, like an angel!” The children hugged Melania as she walked into the East Room and made a garland along with the children.

Meanwhile, folks on Twitter are having their own reactions to the above video. Some are writing that the costumes of the ballerinas aren’t the best fashion choices, whilst others are commenting about the floor looking dangerous and freshly waxed. Still others are writing that Melania seems surprised or shocked that the ballet performers are there at all.

Comments like the following are being published on Twitter in the wake of the ballet performance video going viral. Others claimed that Melania seemed underwhelmed by the ballerinas.

“Yikes! The floor is treacherous. Are these members of the Bolshoi Ballet Company? Was this some kind of surprise for Melania (that appears to have backfired)?” “It’s like she just came downstairs and suddenly, ballet dancers.” “That looks so uncomfortable. Why didn’t they at least have her sit down so it looked like a performance? This is just odd looking.” “Thinking: ‘Might have been a mistake to have that floor polished this morning.'”

Melania was looking at those ballet dancers like: pic.twitter.com/LoNPbpeIkp — Tuxedo Ski Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) November 27, 2017

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]