Shannon Beador Leaving The ‘RHOC’? How Her Divorce Could Change Season 13

Shannon Beador went through a lot of drama in Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County. Not only was she feuding with Vicki Gunvalson and dealing with weight issues, but she was also going through a turbulent time with husband, David Beador. With Shannon recently confirming the divorce, is she planning on leaving the RHOC for good?

Shannon’s Future On RHOC – Will She Stay Or Go?

Romper reports that Shannon has not commented on her future with the show. The RHOC star has been active on social media but hasn’t said anything about leaving or staying on the show for Season 13. Instead, Shannon has been assuring fans that she’s doing well in the wake of her divorce. She’s also thankful for everyone’s support as the reunion drama unfolds.

It’s too early to tell if Shannon will return for another year. On the one hand, watching her adjust to life in the single world would bring plenty of drama to the show.

On the other, it would be completely understandable if Shannon decided to take a break from the series and focus on her personal life. With the Season 12 reunion almost a wrap, we should know in the coming weeks whether or not Shannon will retain her orange for another season.

The right side… ❤️ Reunion Part 1 is tonight. Very emotional for me to watch. #rhoc A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:30pm PST

What Is Shannon Doing In The Meantime?

While we wait for the casting news, Shannon recently sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and talked about how things are going since the divorce. Shannon revealed that she is still launching her restaurant, even though David is no longer on board.

She is also focusing on her three daughters – Adeline, Stella, and Sophie – and making sure they are adjusting well to the split. Although Shannon and David are committed to co-parenting, she admitted that she’s scared about raising three daughters on her own.

How Might Shannon’s Return Change Season 13?

According to Bustle, Shannon’s return to the RHOC in Season 13 could spark some big changes for the show. Kelly Dodd, Shannon’s frequent enemy, also went through a troubling divorce this season. If Dodd and Shannon Beador return for another year, they might actually bond over their shared experiences, which would shake up the dynamics of the show.

The Season 12 reunion of the Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday night on Bravo.

