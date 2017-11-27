Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore has said that he won’t quit the race unless he’s put in a box in the ground, but some of his other comments from the past are coming back to haunt him. Moore, who is being accused of sexually molesting young girls that he met at the mall and around town, says that he first noticed his wife, Kayla Kisor when she was dancing at a high school dance recital at age 15 when Roy Moore was 30, and the deputy district attorney. Ironically, this would be at the same time Roy Moore’s accusers say he assaulted them when they were in their early teens.

In a videotaped interview, Roy Moore said he first noticed Kayla Kisor, 15, at that high school dance recital where she made an impression on the 30-year-old Moore.

“When I was deputy district attorney, many years before we got married, I saw her [Kayla Moore] at a dance recital and I was standing, oh, at the back of the auditorium and I saw her up front. I remember her name, it was Kayla Kisor. KK. But I remember that and I didn’t meet her there… it was, oh gosh, eight years later or something, I met her. And when she told me her name, I remembered.”

Neither Roy Moore nor Kayla Moore are saying that Roy Moore had any contact with Kayla Moore when she was a minor.

In his book, So Help Me God: The Ten Commandments, Judicial Tyranny, and the Battle for Religious Freedom, Roy Moore said that when he first noticed the then 15-year-old Kayla Kisor, he “knew she would be an important person in his life.” Kayla Moore graduated high school with one of Roy Moore’s accusers, Beverly Young, says CNN.

Roy Moore continues to insist that all of his accusers are lying, yet in his own words he has explained that when he was a grown man, seeing his wife as a teenager at a dance recital made a lifelong impression on him, according to Kyle Whitmire at AL.com. Roy Moore spoke fondly of first noticing 15-year-old Kayla Kisor.

“I remembered one of the special dances performed by a young woman whose first and last names began with the letter ‘K.’ It was something I had never forgotten. Could that young woman have been Kayla Kisor?”

Kayla Kisor’s dance routine obviously made an impression on then-deputy district attorney Roy Moore.

“Long afterward, I would learn that Kayla had, in fact, performed a special dance routine at Gadsden State years before.”

Roy Moore went on to explain that when he met Kayla Kisor at a Christmas party “eight years later,” he introduced himself and told her he remembered her from before says Newsweek.

“I met you before. She was younger, she says ‘I don’t think so.’ She brushed it off. I remember she just thought I was coming on and making it up and then I told her and she identified the dance. It was strange because I remembered that many years later.”

Roy Moore married Kayla Kisor (Moore) when he was 39 and she was 24 in Alabama. Roy and Kayla Moore have four grown children, including Caleb Moore, 27, who has been in the news lately for his 9th arrest, and Heather Moore, who works for her father.

