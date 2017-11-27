‘Arrow,’ ‘Supergirl,’ ‘The Flash’ Crossover Starts Tonight! Everything We Know

The CW’s four biggest superhero shows are about to collide with an epic crossover, and it all starts tonight. Characters from Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow will merge as Barry and Iris prepare to tie the knot. Here is everything we know about the massive DC Universe special.

Barry And Iris’ Wedding Is Put On Hold

According to Extra TV, the crossover will start with Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’ (Candice Patton) wedding, which Gustin revealed will be spoiled by a few villains from Earth-X. Gustin described the wedding as a typical comic book affair, while Patton teased that some aliens from Earth-X will arrive and ruin the ceremony.

It isn’t clear if Barry and Iris will actually get married during the episode, but we do know that producers went to great lengths to find the perfect wedding dress for Patton.

The Crossover Will Feature Non-Stop Action

The four-hour crossover is easily the most ambitious one to date and will feature dozens of superheroes before it’s over. In fact, Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Amaya) revealed that she filmed one scene with 25 superheroes on a bridge ready to fight.

Although the crossover will feature plenty of non-stop action, it isn’t all about the fighting. The actress also teased that we’ll see a lot of love and some loss in what will be a pretty emotional campaign.

For Arrow’s Stephen Amell, the episode is like a super bowl for the heroes. The actor characterized the crossover as an escape for all the shows and likened it to NFL’s biggest night. According to Fansided, the crossover will actually span two nights, starting with Supergirl and Arrow tonight followed by The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday night.

What New Characters Will Appear In The Epic Crossover?

Melissa Benoist will be portraying her evil doppelgänger from Earth-X, which means we’ll get to see a whole new costume for the character. Benoist revealed that her evil twin still wears a cape and covers her face, though she also admitted that it was hard playing a villain that isn’t very nice.

Apart from Benoist, we also know that Wentworth Miller will return for the crossover but will play Citizen Cold instead of his usual Captain Cold.

Fans can watch the mega-crossover kick off when Supergirl airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET followed immediately by Arrow.

