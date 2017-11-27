Marvel’s Avengers Assemble For ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover

Vanity Fair just released four covers to commemorate the decade anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The exclusive cover features the Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and others.

The covers are for the Vanity Fair holiday issue. Vanity Fair opted for four covers to fit in 17 Marvel superheroes.

The first cover features Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), now blonde, crouching in front. Behind her, we have the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) on the left, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in the middle, and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on the right.

The second cover includes Vision (Paul Bettany) and Captain America (Chris Evans) in the back. In front, we have Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) on the left, War Machine (Don Cheadle) in the middle, and Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) on the left.

The third cover shows the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in human form except for his green hands. In front of him, we have Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) on the left, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) conjuring a red glow with her hands in the middle, and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) on the left.

The fourth cover is quite hilarious; Spider-Man is hanging from the ceiling unmasked. Just below him, we have Iron Man’s love interest Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) on the left, Captain Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) from the Guardians of the Galaxy in the middle, and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) on the right.

Avengers Infinity War will be released on May 4, 2018; however, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are waiting for the teaser trailer in December. Meanwhile, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have posted an image on Instagram. The image is a huge number three with a funny face and hands and legs attached, this may indicate the number of days till the trailer is released online.

After a decade of unprecedented success, @MarvelStudios is at a pivotal moment: the looming farewell to some of its founding superheroes, and the rise of a new generation. https://t.co/JoKFAtWZA5 pic.twitter.com/ed9u2kiNQx — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 27, 2017

Fans on Reddit and Twitter began speculating the number three could mean the number of days or weeks until the release of the teaser trailer, according to Polygon.

The Vanity Fair holiday issue will hit newsstands in New York and Los Angeles on November 29 and nationwide on December 5. Readers can also purchase the exclusive issue including all four covers online.

[Featured Image by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images]