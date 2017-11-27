Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now officially engaged and are making plans for a spring 2018 wedding. The royal couple’s relationship has always remained one of the most talked topics and it is pretty obvious that their wedding details are making a lot of buzzes ever since the release of an official statement. Few details have been revealed at this hour but there are many wondering about the guests who would be attending the royal wedding in 2018. So far, there are speculations that former President Barack Obama and his family will be invited by the royal couple, and Donald Trump and his family will be left out of the guest list.

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth gave Prince Harry the required permission to officially ask Suits actress Meghan Markle to marry him.

“His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course,” read the official statement given out by the royal family.

As of now, the guest list has not been revealed for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but there are reports that indicate that Donald Trump will not be able to attend the wedding.

According to Newsweek, former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama shares good friendship with Prince Harry and his elder brother, Prince William — the Duke of Cambridge.

Kensington Palace spokeswoman Julie Barley told the media house that at this hour the royal family is celebrating the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the invitation list will also be announced in coming weeks.

“We’re focusing on the happy announcement of their engagement.”

According to the media outlet, when Prince William was married in 2011, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama were left off the invitation list due to the cost of providing extra security to the president. The royal wedding, which was held at Westminster Abbey in London was attended by 1,900 guests. As Inquisitr recently reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding will reportedly cost more than $30 million and since Obama is not a sitting president, the cost of providing security to him will not be that expensive.

On the other hand, if Donald Trump and his family will attend the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, then according to Newsweek, there are chances that it would spark protests. That being said, Donald Trump is already scheduled to visit the United Kingdom in the first quarter of 2018.

At this moment, the wedding list is not officially announced by the royal family so it is not confirmed whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be inviting Barack Obama instead of Donald Trump.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]