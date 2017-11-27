Susan Sarandon: Hillary Clinton Trolls ‘Hope I Get Raped’

Bernie Sanders-supporting actress/progressive activist Susan Sarandon says that she received so many threatening, misogynistic messages from Hillary Clinton “trolls” that she had to change her phone number. After Bernie got out, Sarandon endorsed Green Party candidate Jill Stein in the 2016 general election, which apparently some leftists still find unforgivable.

An Academy Award winner for her role in Dead Man Walking, Sarandon, 71, is or was a friend of Hillary Clinton over the years but told Stephen Colbert on nationwide TV in May of 2016 that she “broke up” with then-Senator Clinton over her vote in favor of the Iraq War. She also implied on the Colbert show that she was more afraid of Hillary Clinton’s warmongering tendencies than future President Donald Trump’s border wall.

In a lengthy interview with the Guardian published yesterday, Sarandon discussed the disturbing trolling from the haters on the left in contrast to zero attacks from the right nowadays.

“I got from Hillary people ‘I hope your crotch is grabbed,’ ‘I hope you’re raped’. Misogynistic attacks.”

Sarandon has also received backlash from liberal Democrats for supporting amnesty for DACA recipients because, in their view, she is somehow responsible for President Trump taking office and ending the program in its current form, subject to congressional legislation. According to the Guardian, Susan Sarandon has also been accused of failing to check her white privilege.

The Thelma and Louise star described Hillary Clinton as inauthentic and an opportunist. When the Guardian interviewer wondered about Sarandon suggesting that Hillary was a more dangerous presidential contender than Trump, she had this to say.

“Not exactly, but I don’t mind that quote. I did think she was very, very dangerous. We would still be fracking, we would be at war [if she was president]. It wouldn’t be much smoother. Look what happened under Obama that we didn’t notice.”

Susan Sarandon says Hillary Clinton is ‘very dangerous’ https://t.co/CWmxIqMFyI pic.twitter.com/2aPahd3UJR — New York Post (@nypost) November 26, 2017

In late April 2016, Susan Sarandon told the View panelists that people should stop pressuring women into voting for Hillary Clinton just because she is a woman. She followed up with remarks to Entertainment Weekly that voting for Hillary just because she is a woman is sexist.

On the subject of the Hollywood casting couch, which is very much in the news, Susan Sarandon recalled that she was lucky that no executive ever forced himself on her after she turned down such overtures. Excluding Harvey Weinstein and director James Toback (who have been subject to many accusations), some actresses back in the day “felt flattered” by sleeping with certain Hollywood moguls, however, she claimed.

“There’s just a culture, starting in the 60s and 70s, where there was a certain amount of liberation that made it possible for those things to happen without even seeing yourself as a victim.”

The power imbalance in the entertainment industry is improving with the onset of more female producers and directors, Susan Sarandon added, although she also noted that in the Hollywood culture up (at least before the ongoing revelations), women used their looks to advance their careers, and in that context, “when you have these men in positions of power, they assume that [sex] goes along with it.”

As far as the outcome of the 2016 election is concerned, Susan Sarandon seemed to insist that Democrats should try to draw lessons from the results that came as a shock to the political and media establishments.

“People are really hurting; that’s how this guy got in. What we should be discussing is not the election, but how we got to the point where Trump was the answer.”

[Featured Image by John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]