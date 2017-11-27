‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Is Thankful For Her Family After David Beador Divorce

Shannon Beador spent her first Thanksgiving since splitting from husband David with her three daughters and her mother.

While the holidays are sure to be a challenging time for Shannon Beador and her kids, including 16-year-old Sophia and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her family appeared to have an exciting weekend filled with celebrations and shopping.

On November 27, the Daily Dish shared details of Shannon Beador’s holiday celebrations, revealing that the newly single reality star stayed close to her mom and her children throughout their Thanksgiving vacation.

“Thankful for my 3 girls,” Shannon Beador wrote in the caption of the photo.

Although Shannon Beador and her husband, David, vowed to remain united as parents throughout their split, David did not appear to be present during their Thanksgiving meals or their shopping sprees.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may recall, Shannon Beador and David Beador stepped out with one another weeks ago at a USC football game and even posed for a photo together with their daughter, Sophia. That said, Shannon quickly shot down any chance at a reunion on Twitter a short time after the image was shared.

In late October, prior to the start of the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 reunion special, Shannon Beador confirmed she and David were calling it quits on their marriage after 17 years. Weeks later, Beador appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, where she revealed that her three daughters were handling the breakup as best they can.

In addition to Shannon Beador’s divorce, her co-star, Kelly Dodd, also revealed that she and her husband, Michael, were ending their marriage during the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

To see more of Shannon Beador, David Beador, their family, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, and Kelly Dodd, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

Part 2 of the reunion special airs tonight.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]