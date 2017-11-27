Melania Trump May Not Like The Gossip About Her But She Can Create A Winter Wonderland At The White House

Melania Trump is a rather quiet First Lady of the United States compared to those who came before her. She is very protective of her private life and her son Barron, who has often been targeted by the press. While her husband, President Donald Trump, is no fan of the free press as they don’t write supportive things about him and his political agenda, Melania hasn’t exactly gotten off easy herself. When he was elected, stories surfaced about her raunchy past and she made headlines for everything from pushing her husband’s hand away from her to supposedly not liking her role as the First Lady.

But Melania can hide from all of the gossip stories that are spread about her. She’s been keeping busy in the White House, getting the Christmas decorations ready. This week, she decided to unveil what she had been working on for weeks. According to a new Instagram video that she shared, Melania Trump proves that she has a special decorating skill. She has transformed the White House into a complete Winter Wonderland. When watching the video, it’s hard not to get into the Christmas spirit and one can imagine she has enjoyed decorating.

Enjoyed hosting Sophie Trudeau at the @WhiteHouse today. Thank you neighbors to our north, for the visit. A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Melania Trump has been criticized for her role as the First Lady of the United States. While she may not be using her role as aggressively as Michelle Obama, it sounds like she’s doing what is required of her at the White House. She has also been posting pictures on social media, including images from the weekend’s Thanksgiving event where a turkey was spared.

Just this week, Melania had to fight off rumors that she didn’t enjoy being the First Lady and that she only did so because she’s supporting Donald Trump. However, her actions may speak louder than the rumors about her, as she seems to take on her role effectively. The White House is ready for the upcoming Christmas season and she seems to have enjoyed the decorating process.

No word on where Melania Trump and her husband will be celebrating Christmas this year. While she may want to go home to New York, he may want to stay in Washington.

