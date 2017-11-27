‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rumors Fly Galen Gering Is Leaving Role Of Rafe Hernandez, Is It True Or False?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease the return of several characters. However, one user in a popular DOOL Facebook group claimed that there will be a major character leaving. What is the truth about this rumor? Is Galen Gering leaving the role of Rafe Hernandez or is this news completely fabricated?

According to a post in the Facebook group named Days Of Our Lives (No Rules, Speak On It) Uncut, one member claimed that an email newsletter from SoapHub stated Galen Gering would be exiting the soap opera. The member couldn’t provide an URL because it was a dead link. However, scouring through SoapHub‘s email newsletters showed nothing of the sort. Also, looking at all of the website’s recent posts showed nothing about the actor leaving. It seems that the member might be confusing SoapHub with another website.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Rafe and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will break up this week. However, it is hinted that they could get back together, as the Inquistr previously reported. In fact, on Galen Gering’s Escapex app, available for both Android and iPhone, a photo was shared hinting a “Rope” wedding. In the picture, Rafe was in a tuxedo, Hope was wearing a wedding dress, and the two were smiling. This seems to indicate that they will get married, unless the scene was a dream or fantasy.

The latest Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Rafe has several storylines coming up. So, if he is leaving, it won’t be for quite some time. However, research turned up no results of the actor making an exit. Most likely, the news of him leaving is just a fabricated rumor or a misunderstanding.

As for the week of November 27, Rafe and Hope break up after a huge fight. He claims that she wants him to be Bo Brady (formerly Peter Reckell.) She replies that nobody will be Bo. Even though she didn’t mean this in a negative way, Rafe doesn’t take it that way. The argument leads to Hope giving Rafe back the engagement ring. Then, he ends up sleeping with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). Despite this, “Safe” won’t get back together because Sweeney is only back for a short time. It is not known if Hope finds out about the intimate encounter or if Rafe keeps it to himself.

