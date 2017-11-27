Meghan Markle Shut Down Lifestyle Brand Months Ago: Engagement Has Been In The Works For Months?

Meghan Markle announced this morning that she was engaged to Prince Harry. For months, people had speculated whether they were engaged or had just started dating. When they were spotted in Toronto together this summer for the Invictus Games, many saw this as their official announcement that they were together and people could expect a wedding soon. While this announcement may have come as a surprise to many, it sounds like it has been in the works for quite some time. Markle, who has worked on Suits for years, announced that she was leaving after this season. Maybe she just wanted to fulfill her contract and wrap up the job she had signed on to do.

But on her social media profiles, it appears that she has been distancing herself for months. Her social media profiles have been stagnant for quite some time. Meghan Markle’s last tweet was posted on March 9 of this year, where she thanked a follower for helping spread the word about a Time article she had written. Her last post on Instagram was a thank-you to all of the people, who had supported her lifestyle brand, the Tig.

Another #BTS from my cover shoot for @lifestylemag #NYC #photoshoot ???? A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 21, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT

That Instagram post was shared on April 7 of this year. On the Tig’s official Instagram profile, Meghan reveals she has shared a personal message on the lifestyle brand’s website. Here she explains that it will be shutting down, but she doesn’t explain why. Perhaps she realized at the time that she would not be able to run her own lifestyle brand while dating Prince Harry. It seems like Markle had been working on various initiatives before she met Harry, but she may need to shut those down now that she’s going to be a royal. Hopefully, Harry will encourage her to pursue her initiatives in other ways where he can support her and encourage her along the way. The lack of social media profiles is just one way Meghan’s life will change going forward, but it doesn’t sound like she has missed them too much.

