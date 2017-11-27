Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Are Officially Instagram Over

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are no longer following one another on Instagram.

Although the former couple have been broken up for several weeks, it wasn’t until this past weekend when the “Starboy” singer officially unfollowed his former girlfriend, who just so happens to be the most followed person on the social media platform.

On November 27, Hollywood Life revealed to readers that The Weeknd unfollowed Selena Gomez on November 26, while she unfollowed him earlier this month after reconciling with Justin Bieber at the end of October. As fans may recall, Gomez chose to unfollow The Weeknd just three days after he was caught making his way out of the apartment of his model ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd first began facing rumors of a split at the end of last month when she began spending time with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, at her home in Studio City, California. However, it wasn’t until early this month that their split was confirmed.

Weeks after their breakup, Selena Gomez’s former boyfriend, who is currently in the midst of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour, reunited with Bella Hadid in New York City and days after that, Gomez and Bieber were caught kissing one another during one of his ice hockey games in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd began dating one another in January of this year and quickly confirmed their romance with a joint outing in Santa Monica, California. Then, for weeks, the couple was seen traveling with one another around the world to places, including Italy, France, Amsterdam, and Brazil. They were also seen together in New York City, where they briefly shared an apartment.

Although Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have remained silent in regard to the nature of their relationship, their ice hockey game kiss seemed to make it quite clear that they are dating. As for The Weeknd and Bella Hadid, they haven’t been seen together at all since he visited her in the Big Apple earlier this month.

As fans will recall, Hadid left New York City for Shanghai a short time after their secret meeting.

