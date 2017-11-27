Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Stars React To Her Engagement To Prince Harry, TV Dad Gives His Royal Blessing

Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry has officially been announced by Kensington Palace. The couple became engaged earlier this month in London and will marry next spring. And while the engagement of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s youngest son was the worst-kept royal secret in a long time, a few of the 36-year-old bride-to-be’s television co-stars took the opportunity to post hilarious reaction to the official announcement.

Meghan Markle has played Rachel Zane on the USA Network legal drama Suits since 2011. On the heels of the big news, Markle’s TV father, played by Wendell Pierce, took to Twitter to congratulate Meghan and Prince Harry on their engagement. The Suits actor also made it clear the royal groom has his blessing.

“Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry, you have her TV father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves,” Pierce tweeted.

Meghan’s TV fiancé, Patrick J. Adams, also decided to have some fun with his co-star’s engagement announcement. Adams, who plays Rachel Zane’s fiance, Mike Ross, on the USA series, tweeted a link to Kensington Palace’s announcement of the engagement news with the following caption.

“She said she was just going out to get some milk…”

Indeed, the TV couple has had their ups and downs, but Mike probably didn’t expect his girl to run off and get engaged to a prince!

You can see the tweets from Meghan Markle’s Suits co-stars below.

Meghan Markel has a playful off-camera friendship with her TV fiancé for a long time, so Patrick J. Adams’ joke about her engagement isn’t all that surprising. But earlier this year, Adams took a hiatus from social media after he got a mixed reaction for posting a throwback photo of himself with Markle kissing him on the cheek.

Adams posted the flashback birthday snap with the caption, “Ross and Rachel — the next generation.”

The photo went viral because anything Meghan Markle has been involved in since she started dating Prince Harry seems to go viral, and Adams felt the heat from fans who thought the photo was taken recently.

“I posted this old photo I had found of Meghan and I on set,” the Suits actor told Esquire.

“I went to bed, and woke up in the morning and realized ‘Oh, yeah. I live in a world where you can’t post things about Meghan.’ I had this onslaught of people retweeting the thing, people thinking it was a recent picture, and I just thought, ‘What the hell is going on?’ It was such an innocent moment of sentimentality that was twisted into something totally different.”

While social media has now turned tricky, Adams recently told Entertainment Tonight that he is happy for his Suits fiancé and her real-life love.

“Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great,” he said.

Take a look at the video below for more on the royal engagement of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

[Featured Image by Eddie Mulholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images]