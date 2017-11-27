Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber: She’s ‘Inspiring’ Him To Stay Healthy

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are back together and as they continue to enjoy one another’s company in Los Angeles, rumors are swirling in regard to the details of their reunion.

Although Gomez and Bieber’s relationship has been drama-filled in the past, new reports claim that Bieber has put his bad boy ways behind him for good as he continues to focus on his new faith-based life with the support of his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

“Justin loves how supportive Selena has been of his new healthy lifestyle,” a source told Hollywood Life on November 26.

In recent months, after embarking on a number of relationships with other women, including Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, and Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber has seemingly moved on from his womanizing ways and began to focus on his new life as a Christian man. All the while, Gomez has reportedly been at his side as he continues to work on his fitness and his mental state.

“He loves that she shows up to his hockey games and she inspires him whenever she is around,” the insider continued.

According to the report, Selena Gomez brings out the best in Justin Bieber and makes him feel secure. She also continues to keep Bieber in the loop with her own life progress each and every day, which has led the couple to be stronger than ever before.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

While Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been spending tons of time with one another in recent weeks, the Hollywood Life report said that a number of people in Gomez’s family aren’t quite on board with their reconciliation quite yet. So, when it came to the recent Thanksgiving holiday, Gomez and Bieber spent time apart with her in Texas with her family and him in Canada with his family.

As the source explained, Bieber decided it was best to avoid a visit to Texas until Gomez was able to completely fill them in on their newly reconciled romance. As fans may recall, those close to Gomez haven’t always been fans of Bieber, especially during the strained moments of their past relationship when he was believed to have been cheating on her.

“He is trying to make the right decisions and get back into her family’s good graces and not showing up for Thanksgiving or taking her away to do their own thing was an important thing to do this year,” the insider said.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were last spotted together last week in Los Angeles.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]