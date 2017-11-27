‘The Voice’s’ Adam Levine And Baby Dusty Rose Show Off Their Naked Assets In New Photos

Behati Prinsloo shared the cutest photo on Instagram this past week featuring her husband Adam Levine and their 13-month-old Dusty Rose. The father-daughter duo walks hand-in-hand with their backs to the camera as they prepare to enter a bubble bath. Both were butt naked, but Prinsloo protected their privacy by covering their bottoms with peach emojis, and added the pun-filled caption, “Same butt different.”

Sharing The Cute Family Photo Is Rare For Prinsloo And Levine

Levine and Prinsloo don’t post many photos of their family on social media, but the bath time pic was too cute for the happy mom and wife not to share.

According to Star Magazine, the family is enjoying time together while they prepare for the arrival of baby girl number two who is due next spring. The Namibian model and The Voice coach are excited to be expecting another child, and an Us Magazine source says that Levine is “literally the happiest ever.”

Dusty Rose Will Soon Have A New Baby Sister

The Victoria’s Secret angel announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in September, just one year after welcoming Dusty Rose. Levine reportedly loves the fact that he is the only guy in his family, and is in love with all of his girls – even the one that hasn’t been born yet. He apparently acts like she has already arrived.

#2 ⭐️ A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:39pm PST

The Us insider also says that Levine will take some time off from The Voice when the baby is born so he can help his wife and bond with the newborn.

Adam Levine On Parenthood

During an interview last year with Ryan Seacrest, Levine revealed that when you become a new parent, a lot of instincts kick in and things switch on, calling it a “beautiful experience.” In another interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said that we are here in this world to be parents, that’s what we are born to do.

Same butt different ???? A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

Besides taking naked pics with their daughter at home, the couple is also enjoying some nights out alone together. People Magazine reports that they recently took in an NBA game, sitting courtside while watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Staples Center.

The couple, who wed in 2014 after getting engaged the year before, wasn’t shy about public displays of affection. The Maroon 5 singer put his arm around his model wife and then later rested his hand on her thigh.

Everything I need is right here. (Beach optional) A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Nov 14, 2016 at 7:20am PST

The 28-year-old wore all black, including a leather jacket and heavy boots, but all eyes focused on her growing baby bump.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]