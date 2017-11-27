‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: New ‘GH’ Promo Shocker — Andrew Cain Is Jason Morgan [VIDEO]

General Hospital spoilers hint that Billy Miller could be confirmed as Jason Morgan this week thanks to a hot new GH promo that just came out this morning (see below), but most fans expect Steve Burton’s Patient 6 to be confirmed as the “real” Jason Morgan. The new promo shows all the important characters assembled at the Port Charles cop shop for the big reveal. Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) finally dug up the paper copies of Jason’s arrest records, and they compare fingerprints. The reveal is shocking because it looks like Jason and Drew could be the same person, as bizarre as that sounds.

Fingerprints are the only way to prove it

Recent GH spoilers predicted that DNA would not be enough to unravel the Q twin mystery. Fingerprints were the only way to confirm who’s who. Identical twins have identical DNA but different fingerprints. However, it’s complicated because Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) had the electronics records wiped for Jason Morgan when she was trying to foist Jake Doe onto Port Charles as Jason back from the dead. That meant Jordan had to go into the archives and pull old-school paper copies of arrests.

Since Stone Cold was repeatedly arrested in the 90s, it was just a matter of fingerprinting Miller and Jason’s characters and then comparing them to the arrest records. The new General Hospital spoilers promo released by ABC this morning shows it all spills out this week. The GH video has the twins at the police department and Miller rages at Burton saying, “I don’t care what the DNA says” and adds that “we are not brothers.” Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) stands by her husband’s side as he makes this declaration.

If you were Sam, would you want to know which Jason is which? Don't miss today's brand-new #GH, starting RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/3m1jYpEghA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 22, 2017

General Hospital spoilers promise identity reveal this week

The new GH promo says it will be this week “their true identity revealed” and everyone is there to hear the news. Assembled at the PCPD are the twins, Sam, Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy), Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), and Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth), among others. However, what’s shown on the promo is very strange. If you pause the video at the six-second mark, you see two fingerprints side-by-side with the word “match” in all caps across them.

General Hospital spoilers promise it’s the names on the fingerprints that are odd. One fingerprint is labeled “Jason Morgan” and the other “Andrew Cain.” Perhaps Cain is the adoptive name for the twin that Betsy Frank (Deborah Strang) dropped off at the orphanage. That kid was born Andrew Moore, but should have been called Andrew Quartermaine if his mom hadn’t kept his birth a secret. Andrew Cain might be the name of the twin that was adopted in New York and kept from the Qs, and those prints could be from his military records.

As Jason continues the fight for his life, he finds support in the most unexpected place. Tune into a brand-new #GH RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/3gWMHmmftN — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 21, 2017

Kim Nero has identity information

GH spoilers from She Knows Soaps include Monday’s promo (see below) showing Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) touching Burton’s face and asking “how is this possible” but he shuts her down and says she’s “mistaken him for someone else.” It seems that Kim was involved with one of the twins in California and that guy might be her baby daddy for whom Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt) has been searching. Either way, Burton doesn’t know who she is despite that fact that he’s got all of his memories intact.

At the PCPD, Diane urges Jordan to “tell them” and adds “they have the right to know” who is who. The promo promises that “it all ends in a shocking twist.” Presuming Andrew is the one that Kim knew, and Patient 6 doesn’t know her, that means it should be Miller’s guy that was her lover and that possibly fathered her child. Since ABC promised a stunner, that could mean that Miller is declared the “real” Jason Morgan (at least for now). There should be another twist coming down the road.

If Miller is Jason, many owe him an apology

The GH video shows dropped jaws at the identity reveal, but that wouldn’t necessarily be the reaction if Burton was declared the real deal since that’s what everyone expects. Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is back this week and might be able to shed some light on this mess. Plus, Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) is back and thinks he knows the truth since he embedded their memories. But Andre only knows what his mystery boss told him, so the shrink and Franco might be in the dark.

Almost everyone in PC wrote Miller off once Burton returned including CarSon. Even Sam thinks Burton is Danny’s dad but loves Miller anyway. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central support the theory that Miller is confirmed as Jason for the time being. This info promises that Patient 6 goes to Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) for help. Perhaps Burton’s guy suspects the arrest records were tampered with since that would explain why the fingerprints aren’t a match for the man with all the memories.

So much has been left unsaid… it's past time Sonny fills him in. An exciting, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/twXBp2kGs2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 16, 2017

General Hospital promised the unexpected

GH showrunner Frank Valentini pledged that the initial Burton storyline on the two Jasons would last for nine months, so don’t get too upset if you expected him to be confirmed as Jason Morgan. This plot has been moving at a fast pace, but given how General Hospital loves to prolong reveals, it’s time to buckle up because this initial test might not be final. If it’s shown this week that Miller is Jason, there are still many questions to be answered and Burton won’t let it go since he’s also sure he’s Jason.

Watch the new General Hospital spoilers promo below and catch up on the latest scoop on why Liz can’t dump Franco for his lies, Passions’ Travis Schuldt debut as Ava’s sketchy plastic surgeon, and the latest ratings that show exciting new writing and Burton’s return have catapulted GH to number one. Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers and news.

[Featured Image by Craig Sjodin/ABC]