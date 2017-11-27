Pregnant Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reportedly Fighting Over Hiding Thier Baby News

Ever since reports surfaced that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, the reality star has kept a low profile. Even though she used to document her every breath on multiple social media platforms, Jenner now limits her posts to random Kylie Cosmetic updates and the occasional carefully-cropped selfie. Is it possible that Jenner and Scott are fighting over her decision to keep the pregnancy hidden?

Kylie And Travis Disagreeing Over Their Baby News?

A recent story claiming the two got in a fight over Thanksgiving about Jenner staying in hiding is proving to be false. According to Gossip Cop, Scott supports his baby momma’s decision to keep this important time in their lives private and is attentive to her needs. The rumor-debunking website also says that no one close to the couple would run to a tabloid and talk about a dispute between them; and, the two did not spend the holiday together, so the story has absolutely no merit.

The report is thought to be a result of People Magazine’s recent article that claimed Jenner plans to stay out of the spotlight until the birth of her baby. The tabloid that made the fighting claims, Hollywood Life, does not have a strong track record when it comes to stories about the LipKit mogul. In 2015, the site claimed Jenner was pregnant, a story which was obviously false, so there is no reason to believe it suddenly is getting scoops now.

Happy Monday ????????‍♀️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:33pm PST

How Did The Expectant Mom Spend Thanksgiving?

So, how did the 20-year-old spend her holiday weekend? E! News is reporting that she shared a few pictures and videos on Snapchat of herself possibly practicing for her future as a mom. In one video, Jenner cuddled with Ayla, her friend Yris Palmer’s baby girl, as they played games and completed puzzles.

Jenner hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for her family, and a pink and white baby bottle appeared in one of her posts. In another holiday pic, a tray full of turkey-themed Rice Krispie treats apparently featured one turkey with a huge belly, and many fans believe it is another pregnancy clue.

Kris Jenner Continues To Hint At Her Expanding Family

Another hint may have come in the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The Daily Mail reports that Kris Jenner revealed she was excited about buying Christmas presents for all of her grandchildren and said the constant addition of new family members is like a “faucet we can’t turn off.”

[Featured Image by Bob Levey/Getty Images]