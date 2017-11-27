The Hall Of Presidents Could Reopen At Magic Kingdom Before Christmas

In January of this year, the Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World closed to make way for the addition of President Donald Trump, and it may finally be ready to open back up. The attraction inside Magic Kingdom was only expected to be closed until the summer, but the doors are still locked and no official opening date had been given. Now, it finally seems as if things are ready, and it may even open before Christmas.

Many have been waiting for the Liberty Square attraction to reopen with the addition of the newly elected president, but he’s almost been in office for a year now. Donald Trump isn’t exactly “new” any longer, but the iconic show is still closed, as there have been some problems getting everything done.

Now, WDW Magic is reporting that sources have stated the Hall of Presidents is going to reopen before Christmas this year. An exact date is not yet given, but that gives Disney less than a month to finalize everything and let the leaders of the United States speak to guests again.

While many may be happy about its extremely delayed reopening, others have had differing opinions.

The Hall of Presidents originally closed on Jan. 17, 2017, and it was scheduled to reopen on June 29. That ended up changing, and there were rumors that it would reopen for the Fourth of July. However, that didn’t happen either.

When the opening delay kept being extended, Disney stated there no issues with President Donald Trump and that there were some technical issues at hand. As reported by My News 13, Disney had given a rather vague reopening date of “late 2017,” but all has been quiet since the summer.

The official website of Walt Disney World still has no hours or schedule in place for the Hall of Presidents either, but that isn’t surprising. Since Disney hasn’t yet made an official announcement or given confirmed word on the attraction’s reopening, they aren’t giving anything away.

President Donald Trump’s inclusion into the Hall of Presidents is something that is expected, long-awaited, and officially confirmed, but it’s also extremely delayed. Disney has given reasons for the delay but never actually came out and given a new reopening date. Rumors have been flying around, though, and it now appears as if the Magic Kingdom attraction could go back into operation for guests before this Christmas.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]