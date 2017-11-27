‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Stitch Returns To Rekindle Romance With Abby, Sean Carrigan Returns?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Ben “Stitch” Rayburn could return to the CBS soap opera in the near future. The handsome doctor has not been seen on the show since January, so many viewers feel that he should pop in for a visit. He was once married to Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway), and he could pop up to support his former better half.

Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) stirred up rumors when he tweeted to Sean Carrigan on Sunday, November 26. He tweeted to the Young and the Restless star that he missed him and hoped he was still boxing. It stirred up the speculation that Stitch could return to the CBS soap opera soon.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby and Stitch had a great relationship. They seemed to get along perfectly, and many Y&R fans wanted their relationship to work. He respected Abby — if you don’t count his hot hookup with Abby’s mother, Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Stitch’s son, Max, lost his mother and came to live with them. Little did he know that his boy was deeply troubled and needed more care than he and Abby could give. He had to put him in a treatment facility.

Stitch did not act quickly enough on getting his son the proper care. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Max tripped Abby, causing her to fall down the stairs. She lost her baby, and it ultimately led to her marriage falling apart.

@SeanCarrigan miss you, old boy! Still boxing? Hope everything is going well for you! You should be on the show again!!! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) November 26, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Stitch could reach out to Abby to offer her support. Perhaps he’s heard about the mess with Zack (Ryan Ashton), and he wants to provide her with his support. Abby and Stich could discover that time has healed their differences. They could decide to give their relationship another try.

Sean Carrigan’s Netflix comedy series, American Vandal, was renewed for Season 2. While the actor has stayed busy, he may have time to squeeze in a Young and the Restless storyline. It’s time to bring someone on the scene for Abby and stop having her steal attached men from their partners.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image Photo by David Becker/Getty Images]