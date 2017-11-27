Donald Trump’s Priority Is ‘Fake News Trophy’: Is He A Threat To Freedom Of The Press?

President Donald Trump has been in office for almost a year and some Americans are surprised that he has lasted this long. With discussions about Russian influence in the election and possible impeachment in the future, citizens are wondering how Trump keeps going with his tweets. While he’s convinced that he’s doing something great for America by tweeting his thoughts, many people around the world have said that America has become the laughing stock of the world.

It sounds like Trump doesn’t care about what the world thinks of him, as he is trying to boost himself in the media. It’s no secret that many news outlets are critical of his presidency, including how he’s choosing to be a leader for the United States. But it sounds like Trump has found a way to mock the news outlets that don’t support him and boost the ones that do. According to a new tweet, President Donald Trump would like to have a fake news trophy, a prize that news outlets will win. It sounds like the premise is based on the critical news stories that have come out about Trump, something he has been very vocal about.

“We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!” the President tweeted this morning, revealing that many news outlets, including CNN, would be included in this trophy – but not Fox News.

In the same tweet, he points to himself, calling himself the country’s “favorite President.” While many people may laugh at his idea or shake their heads in disbelief, his tweets could be seen as a threat to free speech. It’s healthy for news organizations to be critical of statements made by leaders around the world, not just Donald Trump. It’s healthy for people to get two sides of a story, not just the one coming from a single source, even the President. The role of CNN and other news outlets is to keep him accountable for his actions.

A prime example is happening now, as Trump had previously revealed that the Access Hollywood tape was real and he apologized for it. Now, he’s saying that it may have been faked. News outlets are present to ensure that people get the truth, regardless of whether it’s CNN or Fox News. To remove this discussion and critical angle is a violation of freedom of speech.

President Donald Trump is returning from a weekend vacation, where he celebrated Thanksgiving with his family.

