‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Asks Thorne To Move In, Ingo Rademacher Debuts On ‘B&B’

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will arrive in Los Angeles on Monday, November 27. Thorne will have a chip on his shoulder and will want to take what is rightfully his. In his opinion, that includes Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and the CEO chair at Forrester Creations. It is unlikely that he would want to push Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) out of the CEO chair, but he will want to oust Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) from the cushy CEO chair.

According to the World of Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke is pleased that Thorne came home. She asks him to stay with her, and he gladly accepts. Of course, Ridge will not be happy with that and probably will protest the setup. Brooke will suggest that Thorne must stay somewhere until he finds his own place, and she has a lot of room at her house.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge will feel like Brooke is using Thorne to create distance between them. Ridge has asked Brooke to give him another chance, but she hasn’t been willing to take a leap, at least not yet. Little does Ridge know, he probably will not get a chance with Brooke because Thorne will captivate her heart.

Next week on #BoldandBeautiful, Thorne returns to Los Angeles from Paris. Take a sneak peek with these photos: https://t.co/2nCXOZ0neG pic.twitter.com/QOiJg3xteo — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 25, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke tells Thorne that she was supposed to marry Ridge a few months ago, but something happened that ended their engagement. Thorne guesses that Ridge cheated on her and then begged her to forgive him. Brooke confirms that is what happened, stating that he kissed someone and couldn’t stay away from this woman. Will Thorne guess that the woman was Eric’s (John McCook) wife, Quinn (Rena Sofer)?

The battle between Ridge and Thorne is heating up, and it looks like things will get pretty intense over the next few days. Ridge and Thorne will not only battle for Brooke’s attention, but for the top spot at Forrester Creations. It sounds the brothers will be competing for Eric and Brooke’s attention, plus fight over who should head FC with Steffy.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]