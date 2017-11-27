‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Returns To Malibu Amid Her Pregnancy

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon may be expecting a child together next year but at the moment, they appear to be juggling a long-distance relationship.

According to a new Instagram post, Andrew Glennon, who began dating Amber Portwood months ago after meeting on the Los Angeles set of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, is currently enjoying time in Malibu, California, as Portwood tends to the early months of her pregnancy in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“No Complaints Here… except the lack of [Amber Portwood],” Andrew Glennon wrote in the caption of a November 26 post on Instagram.

In response, Amber Portwood told her boyfriend she was jealous but encouraged him to enjoy his time on the west coast.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon have been traveling with one another for the past few months and in September, they enjoyed a romantic vacation in Hawaii. Since then, the couple has been back and forth between her home in Indianapolis and his home in Malibu.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon confirmed she was expecting a child earlier this month after facing days of rumors regarding the pregnancy. As fans may recall, Portwood shared a “We’re pregnant” image on her Instagram page on November 3 as her boyfriend told fans that they didn’t yet know if they were having a girl or a boy.

Amber Portwood went public with her relationship with Andrew Glennon in August of this year, weeks before taking to the MTV Video Music Awards’ carpet for their red carpet debut. Since then, they have been keeping a low profile as they reportedly continue filming for the new season of Teen Mom OG.

Amber Portwood already shares a 9-year-old daughter, Leah Shirley, with her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, but Andrew Glennon doesn’t yet have any children of his own. Shirley also shares a younger daughter with his wife, Kristina Anderson, who he married two years ago.

To see more of Amber Portwood, her boyfriend Andrew Glennon, and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere tonight, November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV. Portwood’s ex-boyfriend, Matt Baier, will also be seen on the show.

